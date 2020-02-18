News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 09:30:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Nittany Lions Offer Six Defensive Linemen Across Southeast Monday

DE KeeShawn Silver
DE KeeShawn Silver
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

New defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and the rest of Penn State's defensive coaching staff extended scholarship offers to six defensive linemen throughout the Southeast yesterday.Elberton, Ga., ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}