News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 19:37:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruit Reactions: Jan. 18 Junior Day

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Mother Nature wasn't able to stop Penn State from hosting its first junior day event of 2020 this weekend. What have the prospects been saying following the event? BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder has the latest, inside The Lions Den!

INSIDE THE DEN: RECRUIT REACTIONS - JAN. 18 JUNIOR DAY

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}