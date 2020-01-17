News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 16:26:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Preview: Jan. 18 Junior Day

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

If all goes to plan, James Franklin and his staff will host more than two dozen prospects Saturday for the first junior day of 2020. However, Mother Nature may not cooperate. With State College exp...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}