Recruiting Q&A: Ibrahim Traore Discusses Coaching Changes, Individual Goals
Penn State fans have become well-acquainted with the majority of the Class of 2020, but offensive lineman Ibrahim Traore is one of the few they haven't really gotten to know. Although he's been com...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news