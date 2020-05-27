News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 06:54:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Shippensburg DL Anthony Smith One to Watch in 2022

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

If you haven’t started following Central Pennsylvania prospect Anthony Smith yet, Penn State fans surely will in the coming months.Listed at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, you’d be forgiven if you thought t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}