News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 13:40:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Preview: Feb. 1 Junior Day

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Penn State is set to host recruits this weekend for the final time until March.Over the past few years, the NCAA has made multiple changes to the Division I recruiting calendar, the latest of which...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}