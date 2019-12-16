Player Evaluation: Zuriah Fisher
Penn State 2020 commit Zuriah Fisher is a unique prospect. A three-star linebacker, Fisher stands at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, but has a skill-set of a smaller player. The major question is not can Fis...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news