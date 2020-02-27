News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-27 09:14:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr. Updates Recruitment

Gilliam did a photo shoot during his Jan. 18 visit to Penn State.
Gilliam did a photo shoot during his Jan. 18 visit to Penn State.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Virginia defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam Jr. has emerged as one of Penn State’s top defensive line recruits in the Class of 2021.Last month, the four-star prospect made his way to State College for...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}