Virginia DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr. Updates Recruitment
Virginia defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam Jr. has emerged as one of Penn State’s top defensive line recruits in the Class of 2021.Last month, the four-star prospect made his way to State College for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news