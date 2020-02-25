News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-25 08:11:44 -0600') }} football Edit

WPIAL Safety Donovan McMillon Discusses Spring Visit Plans

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Three-star safety prospect Donovan McMillon has emerged as one of the region’s hottest prospects since the start of 2020.In just the past month, the McMurray, Pa., resident has seen his scholarship...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}