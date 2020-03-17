Penn State added another preferred walk-on to its Class of 2020 Tuesday in Wyoming Area safety Dominic DeLuca.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, DeLuca has been regularly visiting Penn State for the past few seasons. In 2019, the Exeter, Pa., resident was on campus four times, including the game against Indiana. He then returned to State College for an unofficial visit in January.

"It's like a dream come true. I've been going to Penn State football games since I was born," DeLuca said, when asked what it meant to join the Nittany Lions.

During his senior season, DeLuca helped lead Wyoming Area to a 14-1 record and a PIAA AAA state championship. The Warriors were down 14-0 to Central Valley late in the third quarter before rallying to score 21 unanswered. Playing quarterback, DeLuca scored all three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, passing for two and rushing for the game winner. He also had 13 tackles and an interception on defense.

For the season, DeLuca threw for 1,687 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 981 yards, scoring another 13 touchdowns. On defense, he totaled 87 tackles and four interceptions. All of that made him a finalist for the Mr. PA Football award.

DeLuca also earned preferred walk-on opportunities from UMass, Pitt, Temple and West Virginia. In addition to those four schools, he also visited Army, Buffalo, Maryland, Rutgers, and Villanova, among others.

He's now one of eight prospects in the Class of 2020 that plan to walk-on this summer. Quarterback Mason Stahl, kicker Levi Forrest, defensive end Jake Wilson, long snapper Michael Wright, tight end Johnny Crise and athlete Joseph Bruno are all expected to join DeLuca on campus this June. The Nittany Lions also added running back Tank Smith as a walk-on in January. He transferred from St. Francis (Pa.).

