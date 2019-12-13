Recruiting: Dec. 13-15 Visitor List
Penn State's final recruiting weekend ahead of next week's early signing period has arrived. Learn the latest on who all is expected to attend, plus what may come from Devin Willock's decision to open up his recruitment Thursday night.
