Now that the regular season is over, the NCAA recruiting calendar has shifted.

The evaluation period, which ran from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, has ended and the contact period in underway. It'll run just two weeks this month, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 14, before the dead period begins for bowl season. The contact period will then start again for a few weeks in January. Click Here for more details on the recruiting calendar.

The biggest change is that the coaching staff can now have extended conversations with 2020 prospects. During the evaluation period, they can have what's referred to as a "bump," which is nothing more small conversation for a minute or two. Now, coaches can meet with players directly for as long as they want, both at school and a player's home.

Coaches are also allowed to continue checking up on high school juniors and underclassmen, although they can't have extended talks with those players. Those visits are similar to the evaluation period; the staff will primarily spend time with the high school coach, while also collecting transcripts and film.

When it comes to 2020 visits, James Franklin and other head coaches are allowed to visit with each player once during the five total weeks in December and January. Assistant coaches, however, can meet with a player directly once a week over the five weeks. The contact period ends Feb. 1.

