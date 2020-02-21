Blue White Illustrated's recruiting analyst, Ryan Snyder, is answering your questions this afternoon! Join him inside The Lions Den for his latest chat here!

INSIDE THE DEN: RECRUITING CHAT WITH RYAN SNYDER

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook