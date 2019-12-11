Elite CB Tony Grimes has strong relationship with Franklin & Smith
If Penn State's football program wants to take the next step, landing prospects like Virginia Beach, Va., resident Tony Grimes is a great place to start.The nation's second-ranked cornerback and 23...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news