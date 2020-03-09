News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-09 11:54:56 -0500') }} football Edit

CB De'Jahn Warren sets Spring Visits

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Since picking up his first Football Bowl Subdivision offer from Tennessee back in December, Lackawanna College cornerback De'Jahn Warren has emerged as one of the nation's most sought-after junior ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}