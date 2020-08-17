Catching up with TE Khalil Dinkins
Penn State has been as hot as any school in the country this summer when it comes to recruiting tight ends.Following the commitment of 2023 prospect Mathias Barnwell back in June, the Nittany Lions...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news