Penn State football recruiting: Cam Miller announces commitment date

Cam Miller, a three-star prospect out of Florida, Tweeted on Tuesday that he plans to announce his college commitment on Monday, July 26th.

Penn State Nittany Lions football fans have another date to circle on their calendars.

Miller announced earlier this month that Penn State and Virginia Tech were the only two schools still in the running to earn his verbal commitment.

Miller visited Penn State's campus twice in June, first coming up on June 7 then again on June 25. He also took a trip to Virginia Tech on June 4 and Ohio State on June 8, but did not receive an offer from the Buckeyes.

Miller has 16 scholarship offers to his name, counting the likes of Miami, Notre Dame and West Virginia among his suitors.

He stands at 6-foot and weighs in at 180 pounds, according to the Rivals recruiting database. He is the No. 83 ranked prospect in the state of Florida in the Class of 2022.

Listed as an athlete, Miller could play defensive back for the Nittany Lions should he choose to attend Penn State.

It's another important decision date for the Nittany Lions and their fans, with a big day coming on Thursday when Dani Dennis-Sutton — a five-star prospect and the top-ranked defensive end in the country — will announce his destination.



