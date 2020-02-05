Penn State signed all 27 players in its Class of 2020 back in December. That may have taken the fun out of National Signing Day this year, but there's still plenty for fans to be excited about it. As of Wednesday morning, the Nittany Lions ranked 12th nationally in the Rivals.com Team Rankings, which is actually two spots higher than where the class ranked when it was finalized in December. This will be the fourth straight year that James Franklin and his assistants sign a class inside the Top 15. Get to know the team's offensive players here!



QUARTERBACK

WHAT HE DID A three-year letterman and a team captain his senior year, Bowens won two state championships during his time at Bishop Gorman. The Gaels went 35-7 over those three seasons, all while playing against some of the nation’s top high school programs. In 2019, Bowens totaled 2,148 yards passing and another 589 yards rushing, scoring 36 total touchdowns. He had an even better season in 2018, totaling 2,770 yards passing, 927 rushing, and scoring 44 TDs. BWI analyst Thomas Frank Carr was impressed with Bowens' athleticism. "There’s no doubt about Bowens' ability to move in the open field," Carr said. "He shows great potential both inside and outside of the pocket as a runner. While there are plenty of designed runs on his highlight reel, he also shows the ability to scramble and keep his eyes downfield to find the open receiver. Developing this trait is a far more difficult skill and is just as valuable, if not more, than just his ability to pick up yards with his feet." WHAT HE WON In addition to winning the NIAA 4A state championship his sophomore and junior years, Bowens collected numerous individual awards. He was a three-time All-Region selection, as well as a two-time All-City choice. Following his 2018 season, he earned first-team All-State honors from the Las Vegas Review-Journal and USA Today. He was also named offensive MVP of the Southwest League that year. Rivals.com ranked him the fourth-best prospect in Nevada and the 12th-best dual-threat quarterback in the nation for the Class of 2020. WHERE HE VISITED Bowens took early visits to Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Miami and Notre Dame as an underclassman. He then came east to visit Penn State and West Virginia during the first weekend of February 2019. He left University Park with an offer, and it proved to be a major moment in his recruitment, as Bowens ended up committing just under three weeks later on Feb. 19. He held firm to that commitment throughout the recruiting process, visiting four more times before signing. QUOTABLE - Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez: “Micah is a two-time state champion and was the best quarterback in the state the last two years. But even better than that, Micah is a great person and always handled himself with class and is very respected by his peers. We are going to miss Micah on and off the field. Penn State is getting the complete package.” PHIL’S TAKE Bowens has some very positive attributes, including his footwork, accuracy and poise. He makes good decisions and throws well on the run. The only real concern is his size at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. Bowens is a pure dual-threat quarterback with good speed and is fully capable of operating an RPO offense like Penn State’s. With four scholarship QBs returning, Bowens will definitely redshirt this coming fall.



RUNNING BACKS

WHAT HE DID A four-year letterman, Holmes got off to a great start at Cocoa, helping lead the Tigers to a state championship his freshman season. Overall, Cocoa went 41-11 during his time at the school. A team captain in 2019, he totaled 1,472 yards rushing and 203 yards receiving, scoring 20 total touchdowns. Holmes had 1,150 yards rushing and 250 yards receiving his junior year, scoring another 20 TDs. He also participated in track and field and had a 4.02 grade-point average in high school before enrolling at Penn State in January. Thomas Frank Carr wrote that he was impressed with Holmes' feel for the position. "He has great vision and sets up his blocks incredibly well," Carr said. "There are a lot of important, hard to teach, mental aspects of being a running back that seem to come very naturally to Holmes. WHAT HE WON In addition to earning All-City, All-District and All-Region honors multiple times throughout his career, Holmes received All-State recognition in 2018. Rivals.com gave him four stars and ranked him as the 168th-best overall prospect in the Class of 2020, as well as the No. 7 all-purpose running back in the nation and No. 28 player in Florida. WHERE HE VISITED Holmes took multiple visits to Florida, Florida State and Miami in 2018 and early 2019. Auburn also hosted him for an unofficial visit last March, but it wasn’t until June, when he took official visits to Penn State, Kentucky and Tennessee, that Holmes knew he would be comfortable leaving home to attend college. After thinking it over in July, he announced his decision to commit to Penn State on Aug. 9. QUOTABLE - Holmes: “I take a lot of pride in my studies. I know I can’t play football without school. I take school really seriously because football doesn’t last forever. Whenever I retire, I’ve got something to fall back on.” PHIL’S TAKE The thing I like most about Holmes’ highlight video is that he displays the potential to go the distance every time he touches the football. He has 4.48-second 40-yard speed and has ran a 10.7-second 100-meter time. He shows patience going into the hole, but the moment he plants his foot, he becomes a north-south runner, taking the shortest distance to the end zone. By enrolling in January, I think Holmes has an opportunity to make an impact this coming fall. The Nittany Lions have a deep backfield, but they will be looking for someone to replace K.J. Hamler on punt and kickoff returns. Holmes was an outstanding return man at Cocoa, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him vie for that role as a freshman. He was one of Florida’s best skill players.



WHAT HE DID A four-year letterman, Lee totaled more than 3,000 yards rushing during his first three full seasons. His best season was his first, as he racked up 1,200 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns. He totaled 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore, then 960 yards and 10 TDs as a junior. Lee ended up leaving American Collegiate Academy a few games into the 2019 season. He's now back at the school, but was forced to sit out the remainder of his senior season after transferring to a public school.

WHAT HE WON Lee was voted his team’s most valuable player following each of his first three seasons. He also participated in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl. Rivals.com ranked Lee as four-star player. He finished as the ninth-ranked athlete in the nation and the 42nd-ranked prospect in Florida. WHERE HE VISITED Lee committed to Florida in March 2018 following a few visits as an underclassman. He remained committed throughout his junior season but decided in February 2019 to reopen his recruitment. That’s when Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider began to make a push with the Florida native. Thanks largely to Seider’s efforts, Lee decided to take an official visit to University Park in April. Florida, Florida State, LSU and UCF all recruited him throughout the summer, but he committed to the Nittany Lions on Aug. 26. QUOTABLE - American Collegiate head coach Ken Johnson: “His vision is definitely his strength. He sees it before it happens. But also, just being 220 [pounds] and moving like a receiver. That has a lot to do with his success. He’s got great hands, too. He can play in the slot. He can catch balls as a running back. He can do a lot of things out of the backfield or out in the flat. He just always makes plays.” PHIL’S TAKE At 6-foot-0, 220 pounds, Lee has the size to run between the tackles and the speed to turn the corner once he’s outside of the tackle box. He is a complete back and does an excellent job of coming out of the backfield to catch the ball. He has a tremendous combination of power, speed and balance. I expect Lee to redshirt his freshman season.



WIDE RECEIVERS

WHAT HE DID A two-year letterman at Lackawanna, Black helped the Falcons go 21-1 during those two seasons. He and his teammates advanced to the NJCAA championship game in 2019, although they ultimately fell short against Mississippi Gulf Coast, 24-13. In 2018, Lackawanna went 11-0, winning the El Toro Bowl, 17-10, over Arizona Western. As a freshman at the Scranton-based junior college, Black totaled 445 yards on 15 receptions, scoring five touchdowns. He improved on those numbers in 2019, totaling 22 receptions for 570 yards and seven TDs. His per-catch averages – 29.7 yards as a freshman and 25.9 as a sophomore – led the Northeast Football Conference both years. In high school, Black focused on basketball until giving football a try during his junior season at Northwest in Maryland. He played sparingly that first year, then had 28 receptions for 560 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. Black was also the first player at Northwest to score 900 points in one season in basketball. WHAT HE WON In 2019, Black was a first-team All-Conference selection, and he also earned honorable mention NJCAA All-America recognition. Rivals.com gave him a three-star rating. He was the 26th-ranked junior college player nationally. WHERE HE VISITED Black visited Penn State for the first time in May 2019. He had a lot of interest in the Nittany Lions, but he still had to earn an offer from the coaching staff. Black got that opportunity a few weeks later when he camped with the coaching staff on June 9. Not only did he earn an offer that day, but he ultimately ended up committing to the Lions before leaving campus. Maryland, Syracuse and West Virginia all showed interest in the months that followed, but he never wavered from his commitment to Penn State. QUOTABLE - Lackawanna offensive coordinator Josh Pardini: “Norval is a great player and a great kid. The sky is the limit, it really is. ... He’s the best I’ve ever seen at adjusting to the ball in the air. He also has legit 4.5 speed. I love the kid. Wish I had 100 more of him on our team. He loves football.” PHIL GROSZ’S TAKE Black’s coaches at Lackawanna took advantage of his 4.5-second 40-yard speed by using him primarily as a deep threat to stretch the field with the passing game. He does a better-than-adequate job of getting off the line of scrimmage when he faces press man-to-man coverage and is good at high-pointing the football. Although he played mostly at the Z position at Lackawanna, I could envision Penn State trying him as a slot receiver. He has great hands and quickness. At 6-foot-1, Black has the ability to catch the ball on crossing routes and post patterns between the hash marks. He should compete for playing time this coming fall.



WHAT HE DID A three-year letterman at Suffield Academy, Dottin helped the Tigers go 22-6 over that span. He was a team captain in his final season, as Suffield went 9-0 and won the Central New England Conference championship. Dottin was a major part of the Tigers’ championship effort, catching 25 passes for 468 yards and five touchdowns. A year prior, in 2018, he had 29 receptions for 593 yards and six TDs. In addition, he totaled eight interceptions on defense the past two seasons, while also lettering in both basketball and track and field. WHAT HE WON Dottin was a first-team All-New England Preparatory School Athletic Council selection in 2019. Rivals.com rated him a three-star prospect. He was the 60th-ranked wide receiver in the nation and the fifth-ranked player in Connecticut. WHERE HE VISITED Dottin took a handful of unofficial visits beginning in his freshman year, checking out Boston College, Connecticut and Washington. Schools began extending scholarship offers the following year, and by the time Penn State followed suit, in June 2018, Dottin had earned just shy of 10 offers. Duke, Michigan, Purdue and Syracuse all hosted him for unofficial visits during the spring of 2019, but by that point in his recruitment, he had also taken four visits to Penn State. On June 20, while on campus for his official visit, Dottin announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions. He returned to University Park for two more visits in October and December before enrolling at Penn State in January. QUOTABLE - Suffield Academy head coach Andrew Gamere: “Jaden was an impact performer on both sides of the ball at Suffield Academy. His speed, athleticism and length made him particularly valuable as a wide receiver, where he made big plays throughout his career. He showed tremendous growth in his three years at Suffield and is prepared to excel in all areas at Penn State.” PHIL’S TAKE After watching Dottin’s highlight video, I was not only impressed with the way he catches the ball with his hands, but also with his precise route-running. Dottin does an excellent job of high-pointing the ball and uses his 6-foot-2, 170-pound frame to shield off defenders. By enrolling in January, he will be able to participate in an additional winter workout session at Penn State. That will be a big bonus, because he needs to add a solid 25 pounds to become an every-down wide receiver at the college level. But that caveat not withstanding, he appears to be an outstanding prospect who fully deserves the praise he has received from his high school coach. I expect him to redshirt this fall, but Dottin could emerge as one of the most exciting players in Penn State’s Class of 2020.



WHAT HE DID A three-year letterman at Maury High, Lambert-Smith helped transform the Commodores from a 4-7 team during his sophomore year to a 16-0 team that won the VHSL Group 5A state championship last season. Overall, Maury went 32-9 during his three varsity seasons, and the state title was the school’s first in 80 years. Lambert-Smith put up some big numbers during his final two seasons. In 2018, he had 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he followed that up by amassing more than 1,500 yards of total offense and 26 TDs as a senior. WHAT HE WON Lambert-Smith was Penn State’s lone representative at the 2019 All-American Bowl. He was the VHSL Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year this season, and als earned All-State recognition the past two seasons. He claimed All-Region and All-District honors three years in a row. Originally a three-star prospect, Lambert-Smith earned a four-star rating last summer and was in the Rivals250 for a while (at No. 246) before slipping out of the rankings in recent weeks. He was the fifth-ranked player in Virginia and the 53rd-ranked receiver nationally. WHERE HE VISITED Lambert-Smith began visiting in-state schools such as Virginia Tech during his sophomore year. By the spring of 2018, he saw a surge in scholarship offers from many of the nation’s best programs, and he even took a handful of visits to Southern schools such as Clemson, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Penn State extended its offer in May, but he didn’t visit University Park until the following September for the game against Ohio State. That visit put the Nittany Lions in the mix, and by the time Lambert-Smith returned for his second visit in February 2019, it was clear that they were among his favorites. North Carolina and Georgia also received visits that spring, but the Tar Heels were the only other program to earn an official visit. Lambert-Smith saw both schools officially that June, then waited until October to announce that he would be joining the Lions. He didn’t return to campus until January, when he enrolled for the start of the spring semester. QUOTABLE - Maury head coach Dyrri McCain: “KeAndre is a special kid. His craft at his position, personality, leadership and maturity have all grown tremendously since he was a freshman. His teammates love him like no other and say that he is the guy that they get their energy from during workouts, practice and games. He has done a lot for himself, his family, his teammates, Maury High School and the city of Norfolk. He is the ultimate competitor in everything he does on and off the field, without a doubt. I know my coaching staff and I have had the great pleasure of making an impact on this young man’s life. He will be a great addition to the Penn State family.” PHIL’S TAKE Lambert-Smith posted big receiving numbers throughout his high school career, but being the best pure athlete on the field, he also played quarterback at times during his senior season. He’s an outstanding route-runner with the ability to create separation coming out of his cut. He posted a 3.83-second 20-yard shuttle time at The Opening last July. That is K.J. Hamler-type quickness, and it makes him very difficult to cover one-on-one. Lambert-Smith also has excellent hands, catches the football at its apex and surprises you with his 4.5-second 40-yard speed. He’s a January enrollee and is joining a receiver corps that lacks proven playmakers. Given those circumstances, I believe that he will have a chance to make an impact as a true freshman this coming fall.



WHAT HE DID A four-year letterman, Meiga was a team captain his junior and senior seasons. In 2019, he helped Vieux finish 10-1 and win its regular-season league title. Meiga totaled 38 receptions for 880 yards and six touchdowns last fall, building on a junior season in which he had 29 catches for 682 yards and seven TDs. WHAT HE WON Meiga was named to his league’s All-Star team in 2018. He was also the most valuable player at Vieux this past season. Rivals.com gave him a three-star rating and ranked him as the 96th-ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2020. WHERE HE VISITED Meiga emerged last April when he put up some very impressive numbers at The Opening in Ohio, including a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, a 4.28-second shuttle and a 36-inch vertical jump. He was even faster at the Washington, D.C., camp in May, running a 4.42-second 40 and a 4.19-second shuttle. Penn State extended an offer five days later, and Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech all offered within a week. Meiga was asked to attend Penn State’s prospect camp in June, where he put together another solid performance. That’s what solidified his scholarship offer. Meiga and his family returned to University Park for the Lasch Bash barbecue on July 27, and he went on to announce his commitment on Aug. 1. QUOTABLE - Vieux head coach Renaldo Sagesse: “Malick is a grade-A kid. He came in with aspirations to play in college and he understood the type of work he had to put in. He had a pretty special situation, with his mother living in France, where he had to live on his own with his brother and fight through this and go to school. He did everything that was required. He’s the type of kid you want to coach because he’s eager to learn. Once he gets the tools, he’ll put the work in. He has a great mentality and a great mindset. You wish you had an entire team of players just like him. He really took ownership of his studies like we haven’t seen before. He has God-given talent and the work ethic that it takes to reach his dreams. I’m happy to see him going to a great college like Penn State.” PHIL’S TAKE Meiga has a great combination of height and speed. He stands 6-4, 195 pounds, has 4.42-second 40-yard speed, possesses a great pair of hands and uses his body well to shield off defenders. Meiga didn’t play American high school football, so I expect that he will be redshirted this fall as he transitions from the Canadian game. But he may have the most potential of the five receivers Penn State signed in this class. He will most likely play at the X position.



WHAT HE DID A four-year letterman, Washington helped lead Travis to its best season in more than a decade. After finishing 5-5 in 2017, the Tigers made the playoffs with an 8-2 record in 2018, and they followed up that performance by going 10-0 during the 2019 regular season and winning the Texas District 20-6A championship. Washington made highlight-reel plays all season, totaling 54 receptions for 908 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 2018 season was even better, as he finished with 75 catches for 1,486 yards and 18 TDs. BWI analyst Thomas Frank Carr wrote that Washington is the most polished receiver in this class. "Washington has every skill you could ask for from a wide receiver. Speed, agility, natural body control, feel for angles and setting up defenders are just the ones that come to mind after watching his film. Simply put, he has it all," Carr said. WHAT HE WON Washington was a first-team selection for the All-Greater Houston team and was recognized by the Touchdown Club of Houston following his 2019 season. A year prior, he earned even more honors, including a first-team All-District nod, as well as first-team All-State recognition from The Associated Press. He was also an Academic All-State choice. Originally a three-star prospect, Washington earned a four-star rating last summer and later was promoted to the Rivals250. He appeared at No. 165 initially before being moved up eight spots to No. 157. He was the 29th-ranked wide receiver nationally and the 22nd-ranked prospect in Texas. WHERE HE VISITED Washington earned an offer from Penn State in February 2019. Before deciding, he took two trips to University Park, the first of which was an unofficial visit in April. He and his family then returned in June for an official visit. Wisconsin also hosted him for an official visit that same month, but by then it was clear that Penn State was the team to beat. After thinking it over for a few weeks, Washington officially announced his commitment on July 2. QUOTABLE - Travis head coach Trey Sissom: “Over the past four years, Parker has been the perfect representative of Travis High School and our football program. His winning attitude and willingness to do whatever needs to be done have made Parker a special person, not only to our football program, but also to the entire Travis High School community. His accomplishments on the field as an All-State wide receiver and Touchdown Club of Houston Player of the Year nominee have led Travis football to unprecedented success as an undefeated district champion in 2019.” PHIL’S TAKE Watching video from Washington’s senior season, I was tremendously impressed with his ability to gain yards after the catch. He essentially becomes a running back, juking away from tacklers in the open field. Washington runs very precise pass routes, has a great pair of hands and boasts explosive speed. The fact that he was used at quarterback in the wildcat formation illustrates his running instincts. I expect him to play the slot receiver position at Penn State and to potentially be used as a ball carrier on jet sweeps and reverses in addition to his receiving duties. Washington is also an excellent return specialist. With K.J. Hamler having moved on to the NFL, he may vie for playing time on punts and kickoffs.



TIGHT ENDS

WHAT HE DID A two-year letterman, Johnson became a team captain his senior season. He helped guide the Knights to championships in the South Western Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association, as well as the overall Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations in both 2018 and ’19. WHAT HE WON Johnson was chosen to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. He also earned first-team All-City honors and was named his team’s most valuable player the past two seasons. Since being upgraded from a three- to a four-star prospect by Rivals.com last spring, he has consistently climbed in the rankings. Johnson finished just outside the Rivals100, placing 106th overall. He was the fourth-ranked tight end for the Class of 2020. WHERE HE VISITED One of Penn State’s top overall targets in the 2020 class, Johnson earned an offer in July 2018 following a strong performance at the staff’s Underclassmen Combine. He went on to take seven visits to University Park, attending the past two White Out games, the Blue-White Game last April and the Lasch Bash barbecue in July. Georgia, Iowa and Michigan were the three schools that really challenged the Nittany Lions. All three earned at least one unofficial visit and an official visit, but the Canadian prospect ultimately joined the Lions’ class on Dec. 9. He enrolled in January. QUOTABLE - Johnson: “I just want to make sure everyone knows that I’m a gritty person and a hard worker. I think I’ve worked hard over the past few years and I’m only going to work harder now. But also, I want people to know that I’m coming to play. I’m going to bust my ass and work my tail off to make sure I do my part for Penn State and all the fans out there supporting us. They’re going to get a guy who puts everything into what he does.” PHIL’S TAKE Johnson is one of the best pure athletes in Penn State’s class. He stands 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, has 4.65-second 40-yard speed and boasts a 35-inch vertical leap. In many respects, he reminds me of former Penn State All-Big Ten tight end Mike Gesicki, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins. Johnson suffered a minor shoulder injury in practice leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game in January, but it’s not expected to hold him back this spring. Assuming he’s healthy, he will have a chance to make an early impact at Penn State. The Nittany Lions have an excellent starter in Pat Freiermuth but lack proven depth at the position. In high school, Johnson was basically a flex tight end who was split out as a wide receiver. He has the ability to stretch the field, just as Gesicki did, but he’s a much better blocker than Gesicki was at a similar point in his career. I wouldn't expect Johnson to redshirt this fall.



WHAT HE DID A four-year letterman, Warren primarily played quarterback at Atlee, but he also saw action at wide receiver, tight end, safety and linebacker during his senior season. In 2019, he threw for 1,149 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 677 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing, plus 10 receptions for 208 yards and two more scores. In 2018, he totaled 891 yards passing and 722 yards rushing. Atlee head coach Matt Gray described Warren as a “difference-maker.” Gray added that his priority on offense was to get the ball in Warren’s hands as often as possible. “There’s no better way to do that than having him play quarterback,” he said. “He has a cannon for an arm. He really does. So, when you add that all up, that’s what’s best for our team, and Tyler is the ultimate team guy. He enjoys playing quarterback and he’s very good at it, but he’s an incredible athlete.” Warren’s athleticism wasn’t confined to the gridiron. He was also a four-time All-Region selection in basketball and won All-State laurels in baseball. WHAT HE WON Warren twice earned All-State and All-Metro honors. He also was a three-time All-Region choice. Rivals.com gave him a three-star rating and ranked him as the No. 21 prospect in Virginia and No. 39 tight end nationally.

WHERE HE VISITED In August 2018, Warren committed to Virginia Tech to play quarterback. But he began earning interest from other programs, including Penn State, in early 2019 when film of him playing basketball began to spread. That’s when schools started to see his potential as a tight end. The Nittany Lions were able to get him on campus for an unofficial visit in April, and that’s what really set the staff’s chances into motion. Warren decommitted from Virginia Tech in May and joined Penn State's class on July 3. Louisville, Michigan, South Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia extended offers to play tight end. QUOTABLE - Gray: “He’s been an absolute pleasure to coach over the years. You can’t ask for a better friend and a better teammate. He’ll do anything for his guys and for his team. He’s everything a coach could want, and then some. He’s a true hidden gem. Penn State fans will get to know that soon.” PHIL’S TAKE At 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, Warren was one of the most physically gifted players to come out of Virginia in the recently concluded recruiting cycle. Although he was primarily a quarterback at Atlee High, he also saw action as a flex tight end, and a few of those plays found their way onto his highlight video. That was important, because a lot of schools, including Penn State, decided that they liked him best as a TE. Warren has a great pair of hands, and his experience playing at the quarterback position has given him an excellent understanding of the passing game. He will almost certainly redshirt in 2020. When he does get on the field, it will most likely be as a flex tight end in two-TE sets.



OFFENSIVE LINE

WHAT HE DID A four-year letterman, Achumba helped DeMatha go 33-12 over the past four seasons. The Stags also won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship in 2016, finishing 12-0. That season, DeMatha ranked ninth in the nation according to MaxPreps.com. Achumba totaled 18 pancake blocks in 2018, and he followed up that performance with 20 pancake blocks last season. He also lettered in wrestling and track and field, all while putting together an impressive academic resume that included dean’s list honors. WHAT HE WON Achumba earned All-WCAC honors in 2019. Last summer, following several excellent camp performances, he skyrocketed up the Rivals.com rankings. After beginning as a low three-star prospect, he rose to the Rivals250, coming in 241st in the nation overall in the most recent rankings. He’s also the eighth-ranked offensive guard in the country and the 12th-ranked prospect in Maryland. WHERE HE VISITED Achumba visited Penn State multiple times in 2018, including two camp appearances. Camping with the staff proved to be a good decision, as he ended up earning an offer from the Nittany Lions in February 2019. He returned just one more time at the end of March and went on to commit a week later, on April 2. Over the course of his recruitment, Achumba earned 28 scholarship offers. Among the notable schools that pursued him were Florida, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia. QUOTABLE - DeMatha head coach Bill McGregor: “Golden is a young man who came to DeMatha weighing 350 pounds and totally transformed his whole body. He’s worked extremely hard to get in great shape. He was a force for us inside. A young man with great character. He’s hardworking and dedicated. Football means a lot to him. I can’t think of a better coach for him to play for than Coach [James] Franklin.” PHIL’S TAKE After studying Achumba’s highlight video from his senior season, I came away thinking that he will probably be a guard at Penn State. But like many interior linemen, he appears to be capable of playing center, too. Achumba is a solid power drive blocker, and he also has the athleticism to pull. He saw action on both sides of the ball during his junior and senior seasons, playing at defensive tackle as well as right guard. He sustains his blocks well and keeps his feet moving but tends to get a little bit high in his stance at times and needs to keep a solid base when pass blocking.



WHAT HE DID A four-year letterman and two-time captain, Christ was a big part of Dominion’s best team in more than a decade, as the Titans went 10-3 in 2016. They also went 7-4 the following season, compiling the team’s second-best winning percentage since the start of the 2000s. WHAT HE WON Christ earned All-District and All-State recognition three times, including first-team All-State honors in 2018 and ’19. He was also a member of the Rivals250, coming in at No. 246 overall. Christ was the 23rd-ranked offensive tackle and the fourth-ranked player in Virginia in the Class of 2020. WHERE HE VISITED Christ had earned an offer from Penn State in December 2018 and took three visits to University Park between November of that year and March 2019, but he committed to Virginia following an official visit to Charlottesville at the end of April. Penn State began contacting him again in October, which is also when his feelings toward the Cavaliers were beginning to fade. Originally, Christ had planned to attend the Nittany Lions’ game against Indiana on Nov. 16 before deciding whether to change his commitment. But with the trip still more than a week away, he felt as though he knew what he wanted to do. Christ announced his decision to flip to Penn State on Nov. 8. Over the course of his recruitment, he earned 40 scholarship offers. Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma were a few of the more notable schools that were chasing him. QUOTABLE - Christ: “Obviously, I liked Virginia a lot, but when I look back on it, I felt like I may have pressured myself into making that commitment. It came right after I took my official visit. Plus, my brother is there. I liked Penn State a lot. I like Coach [James] Franklin and the whole coaching staff there. They recruited me as hard as anyone. The more we started talking, I just felt more and more comfortable with making this switch. I just feel like this is the right thing for me to do.”

PHIL’S TAKE At 6-foot-7, Christ has the frame to add 20 to 25 pounds. He does a superb job of keeping his feet moving to sustain his blocks, has a solid punch and plays the game with a mean disposition. Christ has the ability to pull from his tackle position and loves to be the lead blocker on the counter trey. Rated the best offensive lineman in Virginia following his senior season, I think he'll end up playing right tackle at Penn State. He will definitely redshirt this coming fall.



WHAT HE DID A three-year letterman, Dawkins helped Parkland go 30-9 over the past three seasons, including a 13-1 season in 2017 that earned the Trojans a district championship before they were eliminated in the PIAA 6A quarterfinals. They went 10-3 in 2019 with Dawkins serving as a team captain. He had 16 pancake blocks during his junior season and 28 this past year. WHAT HE WON Dawkins earned All-League honors as a senior and was named Comeback Player of the Year by the Allentown Morning Call. He also was a first-team All-Eastern Pennsylvania selection by EasternPAFootball.com. Rivals.com rated Dawkins a three-star prospect and named him the 11th overall player in Pennsylvania.

WHERE HE VISITED Dawkins earned an offer from Penn State while attending a junior day last March. It proved to be a game-changer for his recruitment, as the Allentown native would go on to commit to the Nittany Lions only a month later, on April 22. The son of former Philadelphia 76ers center Darryl Dawkins, Nick didn’t start on Parkland’s varsity squad until the third game of his junior season. But once he began to receive substantial playing time, he quickly grabbed the attention of schools throughout the East Coast and beyond. Louisville, Northwestern, Pitt, Tennessee, Syracuse and West Virginia all extended offers, but Dawkins was sold on the Lions. “If you go up to anyone in Pennsylvania and ask them about Penn State football, they know what it’s about,” he said. “It’s a big deal and I’m honored to be part of that.” Dawkins enrolled at PSU in January. QUOTABLE - Parkland head coach Tim Moncman: “Nick has made himself into an outstanding football player by committing himself in the weight room and doing all the little things off the field. Nick is a true class act off the field and a tremendous leader on the field. [His] best football is ahead of him, and he will be a huge success in whatever path he chooses in life.” PHIL’S TAKE Dawkins played mostly at the left tackle position in high school, but he’s likely to be a guard at Penn State. He really emerged during his senior year, establishing himself as a superb power drive blocker. He has a solid punch and does an excellent job of keeping his feet moving to sustain his blocks. In addition, he keeps a nice wide base in his stance at the line of scrimmage and has an explosive first step off the ball. By enrolling in January, he’ll get a head start in the weight room and on the field.



WHAT HE DID Fashanu helped Gonzaga go 25-10 during the three seasons in which he lettered. The Eagles’ successes included a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship in 2018. Fashanu had 28 pancake blocks that year, and that was just the prelude to an even bigger final season. As a senior last fall, he had an eye-catching 52 pancake blocks. WHAT HE WON Fashanu earned honorable mention All-Met honors from The Washington Post in 2018 and also was a second-team All-Washington, D.C., selection by USA Today. He was a first-team team All-WCAC choice during his junior and senior seasons. A four-star prospect according to Rivals.com, Fashanu was the 32nd-ranked offensive tackle and the fifth-ranked player in Washington, D.C., in the Class of 2020. WHERE HE VISITED In November 2018, Penn State became one of the first major programs to extend an offer, and he went on to earn more than 20 scholarship offers. Fashanu’s top schools included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon. By the end of last spring, the Gators, Buckeyes and Wolverines had emerged as Penn State's top competitors, but he never used his official visits to see any other schools. Fashanu committed to Penn State on June 3, just two days after he and his family visited for the third time. QUOTABLE - Gonzaga head coach Randy Trivers: “Olu is one of my favorite stories relative to where he began and finished as a football player. He got to Gonzaga with no football experience and started from scratch. To see where he is now is amazing. He’s been gifted with his abilities and size and movement. The thing that allowed him to ascend was his mindset. His attitude is tremendous. He’s very coachable and has a thirst to get better. It’s important to him that he does well. You see it in the classroom, weight room, practice field and games. He competes in everything he does. He’s as respectful, loving and loyal as you’ll find. He’s admired, loved and revered by people in our community. He’s committed to doing the right thing and being the best he can be.” PHIL’S TAKE I really loved Fashanu’s senior highlight video. In my opinion, he’s the best offensive line prospect in Penn State’s class. Although he’s listed at 315 pounds, Fashanu is extremely light on his feet. He just explodes off the football at the point of attack, keeps a wide firm base and never allows himself to get off-balance. Having played in one of the best private school football programs in the Washington, D.C., area, he received outstanding coaching. He’s an impressive pass blocker with a physical punch, and his hand placement in pass-blocking situations is nearly perfect. Fashanu is flexible and athletic enough to pull effectively from his left tackle position. After watching his highlight video, I understand why Penn State loves his skill set.

