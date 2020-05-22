Who are Penn State's top prospects heading into the summer?

The Nittany Lion coaching staff finds itself in a good position with its Class of 2021. Beginning in April, James Franklin and his assistants added nine prospects to the class in four weeks. Christian Veilleux, Zakee Wheatley, Kalen King and Jaylen Reed were just a few of the players to announce during that stretch, but there are still plenty of other prospects to follow in the months ahead. With Memorial Day weekend signaling the unofficial start of summer, that makes this a great time to look at the 10 players who I believe Penn State fans should be following closely this summer. In addition to being ranked high on the staff's recruiting board, I also factored in PSU's chances with each player. Let's take a closer look, beginning with those who just missed the top 10. Not A Subscriber? Join Us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Penn State legacy prospect Nolan Rucci visited Penn State twice this past season.

Honorable Mention

There are probably 10 prospects who could have made this group, but I'm going to limit it to five. We'll start with RB Donovan Edwards, who has emerged as Penn State's top prospect at the position. That's why he needs to be part of this group. With that said, the Lions have work to do, and it's a position that could be skipped this season if they don't land an elite player like Edwards. Most of you are probably surprised to see CB Tony Grimes not in my top 10. Make no mistake, he's a very important recruit for Penn State, but there's a lot that still has to play out here. I think North Carolina is surging with Grimes, while Georgia and Ohio State are also very much in the mix. I think the Lions are on the bubble to make his top three. TE Moliki Matavao probably would have been in my top 10 a few weeks ago, but with his decision coming next week, we'll soon know where he stands. I think Oregon is Penn State's top competitor, although we can't rule out Georgia. I feel confident that Tyler Bowen has put Penn State in a great position, but is it enough to earn his commitment without ever visiting? We'll find out soon. DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr. also has to be mentioned. He's believed to be a Penn State lean at the moment, but keep an eye on Oklahoma. He wants to visit the Sooners. Finally, LB Jamari Buddin. I debated whether to include Buddin in my top 10. He's a priority for the staff at the moment, but one thing that's been mentioned to me regularly in recent weeks is that finishing strong in Pennsylvania is an absolute must in this class. It came down to Buddin and an in-state prospect at No. 10, so I went with the Pennsylvania native.



10) TE Khalil Dinkins

Schools: Penn State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan St., Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, W. Virginia Following a few down years in Pennsylvania, Franklin and his staff are putting a major emphasis on the Keystone State to finish out this class. That's a trend you'll notice on this list. Dinkins is a versatile prospect who could play a few positions, although Penn State likes him best as a tight end. He's in no rush to decide, but I expect the Nittany Lions to be among his top three schools when the time comes.



9) OL Tristan Leigh

Schools: Top 15 - Penn State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida St., Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, UCF, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech You can make the case that the 28th-ranked prospect in this class should be higher on this list, but I get the impression that Penn State has faded a bit here. The Lions should make his top five, but at one point, it felt like he was destined to end up in State College. Now, I don't feel that way, which is why I bumped Leigh down a bit. The good news for the Lions is that he doesn't appear to be close to deciding. That gives Franklin and Phil Trautwein plenty of time to make up ground. As of now, all signs point toward Clemson.



8) DE George Wilson

Schools: Top 8 - Penn State, Arizona St., North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wake Forest Wilson announced his top seven schools on May 10, only to add an offer from North Carolina the following day. I've been told by a few colleagues that the Tar Heels are very much in the mix. Wilson also appears to have serious interest in Arizona State and South Carolina, neither of which he's visited. Official visits should come this season, but keep an eye on the Tar Heels. He's already visited Chapel Hill.



7) CB De'Jahn Warren

Schools: Top 6 - Penn State, Georgia, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee Penn State has plenty of depth at cornerback, but Warren is just too good to pass up, especially at a pipeline program like Lackawanna. The NCAA's recruiting dead period may have impacted him more than any other player on this list. Aside from a visit to Penn State in January, all of his visits this spring were postponed. He was hoping to then squeeze in visits in June, but now it's become clear that won't happen either. Just this past week, he set four official visits to Penn State (Sept. 26-27), Oklahoma (Nov. 20-21), Tennessee (Dec. 4-5) and Georgia (Dec. 11-12). Clearly, he intends to wait as long as possible.



6) Saf. Donovan McMillon

Schools: Top 10 - Penn State, Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech McMillon is a key in-state prospect who holds offers from just about every major program you can think of. Penn State hosted him once at the end of last season and was planning to host him this spring until everything was shut down. His relationship with the staff is strong, which is why I expect the Lions to make his top five. However, out of his current top schools, Virginia Tech is the only other program he's visited, which is why most expect him to not announce until after he can take some official visits in the fall.



5) DT Elliot Donald

Schools: Top 8 - Penn State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio St., Pitt, Texas A&M, W. Virginia Many believe that Donald is a silent commit to Pitt. That may be true, but sources have noted a few times this spring that Penn State has gained some ground with Donald. Colleagues of ours have also mentioned that he wants to take official visits in the fall, notably to Penn State and LSU. Pitt should still be considered the favorite with Donald, but this recruitment is still very much alive.



4) WR Kaden Prather

Schools: Top 5 - Penn State, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, West Virginia Prather announced his top five schools in the beginning of April. He's consistently said that he wants to announce his decision this summer, and all signs point to him still doing that. Sources close to Penn State feel good about where the Lions stand with Prather, and have even said that he could be someone to watch in the coming weeks now that the NCAA has shut down visits through June.



3) WR Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Schools: Top 12 - Penn State, Arizona St., Florida St., LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Virginia, West Virginia The top three players should be no surprise to Penn State fans. I could see some arguing that Thornton should be ahead of Derrick Davis, but again, finishing strong in Pennsylvania this year is a major priority for Franklin and his staff. Right now, it feels like Notre Dame and Oregon are Penn State's top competitors for Thornton, but he's not expected to make a decision until after the season. There will be plenty of ups and downs to come with this one.



2) Saf. Derrick Davis Jr.

Schools: Penn State, Alabama, Baylor, Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Ga. Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio St., Oklahoma, Pitt, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Virginia, Va. Tech, W. Virginia, Wisconsin Davis has been a priority prospect for Penn State for years now. Not only is he one of the top overall prospects in Pennsylvania, but it feels like this could end up being a Penn State - Ohio State battle, although Clemson and Pitt are also believed to be in the mix. If I had to make a pick, I would probably lean toward the Buckeyes at the moment. Ryan Day and his staff have made Davis a priority prospect, but Ohio State's class is also up to 18 commitments already. That could have a big impact on Davis, who currently plans to take more visits before announcing late in the cycle.



1) OL Nolan Rucci