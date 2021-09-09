Penn State Football Preview - Ball State (with Robby General): BWI Daily

Penn State welcomes Ball State to a nearly sold out Beaver Stadium on Saturday and host Thomas Frank Carr has your scouting report with from The Star Press, Robby General.

Robby gives his thoughts on Ball State and what type of team they return this year after a 7-1 season that included a bowl win, AP ranking, and MAC Championship in 2020.

T-Frank and Robby begin with last week's win over Western Illinois for Ball State and T-Frank asks Robby to explain why despite a 31 point performance, he didn't think that Ball State played their best game. Robby then gives his thoughts on if he thinks the team is worthy of a AP Top 25 ranking, as they have received votes so far this season.

They discuss third-year starting quarterback Drew Plitt and his progression and game as a starter for the Cardinals as well as his on-field chemistry with star receiver Justin Hall.

From there, they take a look at the other offensive weapons other than Hall and then discuss the offensive line, which is a veteran group. T-Frank notes that he thinks the secondary is the strength of the Ball State Defense under Head Coach Mike Neu and Robby gives his impressions of a group that is playing well together.

They also discuss the important of slot safety Bryce Crosby as well as the other veterans in that group. T-Frank was particularly impressed with cornerback Nic Jones and asks General what is role is in the defense seeing as he is not the starter, but is a productive player on the defense.

They wrap up with a discussion of the front-seven and their unique approach to the defensive line, where they only play three down linemen and rotate at a high level. T-Frank asks General if he thinks that the team can continue to do that this week against Penn State's no huddle attack and if the Ball State defense can frustrate the PSU attack enough to keep the game close.

Column: Nittany Lions find new fuel from Wisconsin win

PSU notes: Practice vibe, Ball State player to watch, more