Penn State Football Preview, Ball State and AP Rankings: BWI Daily

Host Thomas Frank Carr and Blue White Illustrated Staff Writer Dave Eckert take a look at Week Two for the Penn State Nittany Lion football program.

In this episode of BWI Daily, they start by discussing where they believe that Penn State will rank in the newest national polls this week and why that matters to the team both internally and from a perception standpoint.

Then they discuss areas that they think Penn State should focus on heading into its game with Ball State and how they think the team can improve from Week One to Week Two.

Dave gets specific about where exactly on the squad he wants to see a step forward, while T-Frank gives you a concept he'd like to see get better.

Then they discuss Ball State and what this team brings to the table heading into Beaver Stadium on Saturday. T-Frank did some advanced scouting on Ball State and gives a quick overview of the key players on offense and which positional groups are the best on that side of the ball. He also gives his impression of Drew Plitt, Ball State's quarterback.

Then they discuss the opposite side of the ball and if the Penn State offense will focus on the air or ground attack against a tough, disciplined unit that files to the football. T-Frank also gives you a player to watch on that side of the ball that stood out to him while watching film.