Penn State football practice photos: See more from Lions’ Wednesday work
Penn State is through its first week of football camp as the Nittany Lions continue to work toward the opener at Wisconsin.
Last Wednesday, the team opened practice to the media for about 25 minutes, and we now have another photo gallery for fans to click through.
Check out the pictures below.
Here are some other Penn State football headlines from Blue-White Illustrated, including more photos:
Who could be Penn State football's 'next man up' after Adisa Isaac injury?
Inside the Den: Penn State football preseason practice first week notebook
Picking a breakout candidate on defense
Listen to Phil’s radio show "Phil's Take on Penn State Football"
Friday Mailbag: Penn State's top 2024 prospects, DJ Wesolak, more
BWI Roundtable: Picking a Nittany Lion offensive breakout candidate
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook