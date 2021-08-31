Penn State football podcast: Commits in action, previewing Wisconsin, more

The Penn State Nittany Lions are now just days away from starting the 2021 season, which is exactly what some of the program's Class of 2022 verbal commitments did last weekend.

In the latest Blue-White Illustrated football and recruiting podcast, hosts Ryan Snyder and Greg Pickel discuss standout senior performances at the prep level, preview the matchup with the Badgers, and answer mailbag questions focusing on Drew Allar, uncommitted targets to know, and much more.

Kickoff between the Lions and Badgers is set for Noon ET on Saturday, and the line is now up to Wisconsin -5.5, which is another topic of conversation.