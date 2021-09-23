Penn State football players, coaches share keys to stout red zone defense

"It's nothing but heart and determination," junior linebacker Brandon Smith said. "That's all it is."

Across the board, Penn State's staff and players have insisted there is no direct schematic tweak that resulted in the improvement. Instead, they point to a mindset.

That rate is an astounding turnaround from last year's 89 percent, which placed the Nittany Lions in the bottom quarter of FBS teams.

It's a nice tagline for a defense that has done exactly that through 180 minutes of football, conceding points on only 55 percent of opposition trips inside the red zone — a mark that ranks 12th nationally.

The phrase "bend but don't break" has been thrown around plenty within the Penn State football realm over the first three weeks of the season.

Penn State has leaned on that foundation in the most crucial moments in the young season so far.

Against Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions came up with a goal-to-go stop late in the fourth quarter in a one-score game, as Jaquan Brisker picked off quarterback Graham Mertz.

A similar scenario played out in Penn State's most recent win over Auburn. The Nittany Lions stopped a solid Tiger drive right in its tracks inside their own 10-yard line, standing firm on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

"I think the first thing is, I think we're doing a pretty good job of bend but don't break defense in general," Franklin said about his red zone defense. "And we seem to be able to make critical plays at critical moments, very similar to what you've seen with Brisker. He's made some big plays at critical times."

Franklin also acknowledged that the opposition playbook shrinks when it reaches that part of the field, and that's something that the Penn State defense benefits from.

Franklin said he thinks Penn State does well against the run — especially when it's an obvious running situation. He also feels like his defensive backs are doing a better job of playing the ball in the air — as evidenced by their four interceptions through three games.

That's key in the red zone, too.

"I think we got more guys making plays on the ball in the air right now on the defensive side of the ball, and keeping their poise when the ball's in the air,' Franklin said. "A lot of times, defensive players when the ball's in the air, they get tight, and I hate to use word panic, but some defensive players do, and I think we have a lot more experience in the secondary."

It's notable that Penn State's fantastic red zone percentage is not a product of missed field goals by the opposition weighing down the red zone success rate.

In fact, opposing teams have missed only one field goal from within the red zone so far this season — and that one was blocked by Arnold Ebiketie.

The Nittany Lions have their own execution — and mentality — to thank.

"There's no magic formula," fifth-year cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. "We're just trusting each other, trusting that all the guys are going to be where they're supposed to be. When you do that — everyone handles their own responsibility — it's the perfect recipe."