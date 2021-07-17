Penn State football picks up rare Louisiana commitment in CB Jordan Allen
Penn State has picked up its 20th verbal commitment in the Class of 2022.
The Nittany Lions landed a rare commitment from Louisiana Saturday afternoon in Lafayette Christian Academy three-star cornerback Jordan Allen. The last scholarship player to come from the Bayou State was linebacker Michael Mauti, who signed with Joe Paterno and the Nittany Lions back in 2008.
A 6-foot, 180-pound prospect, Allen was one of the program's top remaining targets on defense, and future position coach Terry Smith pushed hard for his pledge.
“One thing about them is that they’ve always kept it real,” Allen previously told BWI. “They never hide anything.
"Any question I have, they let me know what it is. Everything is uncut, which I like. I never appreciate coaches lying to me and leading me on and stuff like that. They always let me know what it is. The feel for their coaching staff has been a real plus for me.”
Nearly 40 programs joined the hunt at one point or another for Allen, who is Rivals' No. 42 corner. Miami and Louisville were also in the mix and received official visits. Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee were also part of his top six, which he announced in the beginning of April.
A family matter kept the talented defender from visiting Penn State during the June visit window - he was scheduled to visit June 18-20 - but his relationship and trust in the coaching staff put any fears that he might have about not seeing campus yet to rest. Allen is sure to be in town either this fall or during the brief quiet period later this month, which will allow recruits to go to campuses again, although only for unofficial visits.
“I’ve been watching different videos that they’ve sent me, but honestly, I just do a lot of that on my own, too,” Allen told BWI in June. “I’ve been researching the history of the school, videos of their facilities, videos of the atmosphere at their stadium.
"That’s how I’ve been handling that. I would’ve loved to have visit, but I can still get the information I need to make a good decision. I’ve been researching them and all of these schools a lot.”
Allen picking the Lions sight unseen is yet another example of how well the program transitioned from in-person recruiting to all virtual dealings with prospects during the NCAA's coronavirus pandemic dead period. It was certainly a challenge but can only help head coach James Franklin's program moving forward.
As for what fans can expect from Allen, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman sees a physical player who could contribute in a few ways.
"Allen is a versatile defensive back with a game driven by physicality," Spiegelman said. "He plays cornerback for four-time state champions Lafayette Christian and was a major part of the team’s run toward a title in 2020, which included his most notable efforts slowing down four-star WR AJ Johnson by pressing him at the line of scrimmage and shadowing him all over the field.
"Allen could be a zone corner at Penn State or find a fit at safety. He isn’t shy about lowering his shoulder and punishing receivers in the middle of the field or those who catch passes in front of him. He’s diligent against the run and could thrive as a freelancer on the back end of the defense in the Big Ten."
Two defensive backs have now picked Penn State in this cycle, as Allen follows Lackawanna College safety Tyrece Mills, who selected the program back in May. It's possible that Harrisburg native and Central Dauphin East athlete Mehki Flowers could end up in the secondary down the road, as well. He's mentioned in the past that he'd prefer to play receiver, although many believe his potential is best at safety.
As for Allen, his choice keeps Penn State among the nation's best recruiting class with about five months to go until the early National Signing Day. The Nittany Lions remain third in the Rivals Team Rankings with 2,095 points. Notre Dame ranks second (2,116 points), while Ohio State has a large lead at the top with 2,636 points.
