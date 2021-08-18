Penn State football photos: See the Nittany Lions at work in Holuba Hall
STATE COLLEGE -- The Penn State football team worked out inside of Holuba Hall on Wednesday night, as wet and rainy conditions throughout the day here made things soggy outside.
Nothing -- even the weather -- will stop head coach James Franklin from preparing his players for next month's opener at Wisconsin and the rest of the 2021 season that now sits on the horizon, of course, and BWI was on hand for the portion of the drills that were open to the media.
Our latest photo gallery can be found below and features a range of players, including Sean Clifford, John Lovett, some freshmen, and coaches as well.
Penn State is listed as an underdog for the Sept. 4 meeting with the Badgers, but many chances to get better remain between now and the trip to Camp Randall.
