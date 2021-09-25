Penn State football photos: See pictures from Villanova win

STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State improved to 4-0 on Saturday by beating Villanova 38-17 at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions put up over 500 yards on offense, and quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 401 in the win, while defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie and PJ Mustipher both recorded sacks during another strong erformance by Brent Pry's group.

BWI photographer Steve Manuel was in attendance for the game to take in all the action. Check out his photo gallery here: