Penn State football photos: See more shots from the Nittany Lions media day
Penn State posed for photos and answered questions from reporters during the program's annual media day last Saturday in State College.
Blue-White Illustrated has already posted numerous photos from photographer Steve Manuel and reporter Ryan Snyder. Now, we have additional shots to share from across Beaver Stadium.
"I've been really pleased with our leadership," Penn State coach James Franklins said. "Our strength staff did a great job in terms of preparing our guys. We're bigger, stronger, and faster than we've ever been. We're part of the argument pretty much in every category or metric, however, you want to put it. I like where we're at with the first day of practice yesterday. We couldn't be more excited to be out there on the grass, working together.
"You know, the plan for having a full Beaver Stadium, competing in the Big Ten, opening up, obviously, week one with Wisconsin, a tremendous challenge. Then being able to get back here at home, you know, in front of our fans, which we haven't been able to do for a long time."
You can check out the new gallery plus links to the other ones below.
More photo galleries:
BWI Photos: 2021 Penn State Media Day
BWI Photos: Penn State football August 7 preseason practice
