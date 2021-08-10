Penn State football photos: See more shots from the Nittany Lions media day

"I've been really pleased with our leadership," Penn State coach James Franklins said. "Our strength staff did a great job in terms of preparing our guys. We're bigger, stronger, and faster than we've ever been. We're part of the argument pretty much in every category or metric, however, you want to put it. I like where we're at with the first day of practice yesterday. We couldn't be more excited to be out there on the grass, working together.

"You know, the plan for having a full Beaver Stadium, competing in the Big Ten, opening up, obviously, week one with Wisconsin, a tremendous challenge. Then being able to get back here at home, you know, in front of our fans, which we haven't been able to do for a long time."