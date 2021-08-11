 Check out our photo gallery from Penn State football opens practice on August 11
Penn State Football: August 11 Practice Gallery

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
Penn State opened the doors to the Lasch Football Complex Wednesday evening and Blue White Illustrated's entire staff was in attendance.

With a September 4 date at Wisconsin coming soon to begin the 2021 season, here's a look at the Nittany Lions in action during their first full week of practice.

Quick Hitters: August 11 Penn State football practice observations


