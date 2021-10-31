Penn State Football is now 5-3 on the season after suffering a loss to the now No. 6 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend. The Nittany Lions had the game within reach at the end, but ended up falling just short losing by a final score of 33-24.

Now we know what the stats show (they weren't pretty), but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).

Nittany Nation has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Buckeyes.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.