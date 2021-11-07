Penn State Football is now 6-3 on the season following a win over Maryland on Saturday. The Nittany Lions looked pretty good taking down the Terps by a final score of 31-14.

Now we know what the stats show, but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).

Nittany Nation has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Buckeyes.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.