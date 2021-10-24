Penn State football opens as heavy underdog against Ohio State
Penn State Nittany Lions football will be a heavy underdog when it takes the road next week to battle the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Trying to turn its season around after two straight losses, Penn State will be a double-digit underdog for the first time this year.
Circa's opening line makes Ohio State a 15-point favorite.
The Nittany Lions are 1-1 as an underdog this season so far, defeating Wisconsin in Week One and falling to Iowa in early October.
The Nittany Lions have failed to cover in each of their last two games, first against the Hawkeyes, then suffering a disastrous defeat at home as a double-digit favorite against Illinois.
Before that, the Nittany Lions had regularly outperformed the expectations of the bookmakers.
Penn State began the season 4-1 against the spread, with the only blemish coming when it failed to cover a sizable margin against FCS Villanova.
Ohio State is 4-2-1 against the spread after demolishing Indiana at the Horseshoe this weekend.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook