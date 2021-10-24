Penn State football opens as heavy underdog against Ohio State

Trying to turn its season around after two straight losses, Penn State will be a double-digit underdog for the first time this year.

Penn State Nittany Lions football will be a heavy underdog when it takes the road next week to battle the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions are 1-1 as an underdog this season so far, defeating Wisconsin in Week One and falling to Iowa in early October.

The Nittany Lions have failed to cover in each of their last two games, first against the Hawkeyes, then suffering a disastrous defeat at home as a double-digit favorite against Illinois.

Before that, the Nittany Lions had regularly outperformed the expectations of the bookmakers.

Penn State began the season 4-1 against the spread, with the only blemish coming when it failed to cover a sizable margin against FCS Villanova.

Ohio State is 4-2-1 against the spread after demolishing Indiana at the Horseshoe this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.