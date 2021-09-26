Penn State football opens as double-digit favorite against Indiana

The Nittany Lions have opened as an 11-point favorite, according to Circa Sports.

For the fourth week in a row, Penn State Nittany Lions football will be a favorite with the oddsmakers.

Penn State now has four wins under its belt in this 2021 campaign, coming off an easy, but perhaps underwhelming 38-17 win over an FCS Villanova team.

Before that, Penn State went on the road to claim a win over a ranked Wisconsin team. The Nittany Lions followed that up by coasting to victory against the defending MAC champions Ball State, 44-13.

With SEC competition in town for the annual White Out game, Penn State dispatched another ranked foe in Auburn, 28-20, in week three.

The Villanova game marked the first time this season that the Nittany Lions did not cover the spread, which was listed at 29.5 points.

Previously, Penn State won as an underdog against the Badgers, covered the 22.5-point margin against Ball State and covered the 6.5-point spread against the Tigers.

Indiana has had less luck against the spread so far this season. The Hoosiers won a narrow, two-point victory, against Western Kentucky this week in a game in which they were favored by 9.5. They failed to cover in defeats to Iowa and Cincinnati as well. Their only victory against the spread came in a drubbing of FCS Idaho.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.