Penn State football notes: Indiana kick time info; Smith wins Big Ten award

Penn State will face Villanova at Noon on Saturday inside of Beaver Stadium, and the Big Ten Network will televise the contest.

That information was already known, and now we also have learned when the Nittany Lions will take on Indiana at home in two weeks.

On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced that the Big Ten East clash will start at 7:30 pm ET on Sat., Oct. 2. ABC will televise the matchup from State College.

Head coach Tom Allen's team is not living up to expectations so far following a super year in 2020 that included a last second (and controversial) win over PSU. The Hoosiers are 1-2 so far this year with losses to Iowa and Cincinnati with the lone victory coming over Idaho.

" Yeah, it's a little adversity," Allen told reporters after losing to the Bearcats. "Just like I shared with our guys in the locker room a few minutes ago. You got to look yourself in the mirror, look yourself in the eye, you got to stand up and take responsibility. I got to own the 1-2 start. I'm the head football coach of this football team.

It's not where any of us wanted to be, expected us to be at this point. As I said to them, Here we are. What are you going to do? How are you going to respond? We got a lot of good players in that room. A lot of kids that have given a whole lot to this program. I have a tremendous amount of love and respect for. We're going to keep fighting together. We're going to lock arms and find a way to keep getting better every time we take the field."

All-time, Penn State holds a 22-2 series lead, and IU has never won in State College.