Penn State released jersey numbers for the 27 prospects that made up the Class of 2020 on Saturday.

This most recent class, which featured two junior college prospects, two players from Canada and 23 high school prospects, finished at 14th overall in the Rivals Team Rankings. It was also the biggest class in over a decade. The Nittany Lions last signed 27 prospects back in 2009.

In addition to jersey numbers, Penn State also released updated heights and weights for the 16 freshmen that just enrolled in June. Offensive linemen Ibrahim Traore and Golden Israel-Achumba both added significant weight since they were last on campus. Israel-Achumba added 24 pounds is now up to 6-4, 349. Traore added 23 pounds to now stands at 6-5, 323.

Of the returning players, two changed their numbers. Safety Jaquan Brisker is now No. 1, while wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown is now No. 6. Brisker previously wore No. 7, while Sullivan-Brown wore No. 81.

You can see all the updated numbers below.