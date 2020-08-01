Penn State releases updated weights & jersey numbers for Class of 2020
Penn State released jersey numbers for the 27 prospects that made up the Class of 2020 on Saturday.
This most recent class, which featured two junior college prospects, two players from Canada and 23 high school prospects, finished at 14th overall in the Rivals Team Rankings. It was also the biggest class in over a decade. The Nittany Lions last signed 27 prospects back in 2009.
In addition to jersey numbers, Penn State also released updated heights and weights for the 16 freshmen that just enrolled in June. Offensive linemen Ibrahim Traore and Golden Israel-Achumba both added significant weight since they were last on campus. Israel-Achumba added 24 pounds is now up to 6-4, 349. Traore added 23 pounds to now stands at 6-5, 323.
Of the returning players, two changed their numbers. Safety Jaquan Brisker is now No. 1, while wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown is now No. 6. Brisker previously wore No. 7, while Sullivan-Brown wore No. 81.
You can see all the updated numbers below.
June Enrollees
#2 - QB Micah Bowens - 5-11, 198 pounds - Up 8 pounds from 190
#16 - CB Ji’Ayir Brown - 5-11, 205 - No change
#18 - WR Parker Washington - 5-10, 203 - Up 3 pounds from 200
#23 - LB Curtis Jacobs - 6-1, 221 - Up 1 pound from 220
#24 - RB Keyvone Lee - 6-0, 220 - No Change
#41 - DE Brandon Taylor - 6-2, 269 - Down six pounds from 275
#44 - TE Tyler Warren - 6-6, 239 - Up 4 pounds from 235
#51 - OL Jimmy Christ - 6-7, 302 - Up two pounds from 300
#56 - DT Amin Vanover - 6-4, 277 - Up 7 pounds from 270
#57 - OL Ibrahim Traore - 6-5, 323 - Up 23 pounds from 300
#74 - OL Olu Fashanu - 6-6, 315 - No Change
#78 - OL Golden Israel-Achumba - 6-4, 349 - Up 24 pounds from 325
#80 - WR Malick Meiga - 6-4, 195 - No Change
#88 - WR Norval Black - 6-1, 160 - Down 10 pounds from 170
#99 - DT Coziah Izzard - 6-3, 273 - Down 12 pounds from 285
January Enrollees
#13 - WR Keandre Lambert-Smith
#15 - Saf. Enzo Jennings
#17 - CB Joseph Johnson
#19 - WR Jaden Dottin
#26 - RB Caziah Holmes
#33 - DE Bryce Mostella
#36 - LB Zuriah Fisher
#43 - LB Tyler Elsdon
#54 - DT Fatorma Mulbah
#66 - OL Nick Dawkins
#84 - TE Theo Johnson
#95 - DT Cole Brevard
