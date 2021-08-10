 Penn State Nittany Lions football: PSU appears in preseason Coaches Poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-10 11:04:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State football: Nittany Lions crack Coaches Poll top-20

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
College football coaches around the nation are backing Penn State Nittany Lions football to bounce back from a disappointing performance last season.

Penn State football came in at 20th in the preseason edition of The Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 9 in the preseason Coaches Poll before the 2020 season.

Penn State Nittany Lions football wide receiver Jahan Dotson was the most productive wide receiver in the Big Ten last season (Penn State Athletics)

Penn State was one of five Big Ten teams included in the poll. The SEC boasts more teams ranked than any other conference, with six.


Penn State in the 2021 Coaches Poll 

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. UNC

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. Louisiana Lafayette

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

Penn State football enters the 2021 season with a certain degree of change — perhaps predictable for a team that finished 4-5 last season.

Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was replaced by Mike Yurcich, who is widely considered to be one of the most promising offensive minds in the game.

Yurcich's ability to connect with quarterback Sean Clifford and help the Nittany Lions keep their turnover totals down could define how Penn State's season goes in 2021.

{{ article.author_name }}