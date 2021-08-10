Penn State football: Nittany Lions crack Coaches Poll top-20
College football coaches around the nation are backing Penn State Nittany Lions football to bounce back from a disappointing performance last season.
Penn State football came in at 20th in the preseason edition of The Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.
The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 9 in the preseason Coaches Poll before the 2020 season.
Penn State was one of five Big Ten teams included in the poll. The SEC boasts more teams ranked than any other conference, with six.
Penn State in the 2021 Coaches Poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. UNC
10. Cincinnati
11. Florida
12. Oregon
13. LSU
14. USC
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. Oklahoma State
23. Louisiana Lafayette
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Ole Miss
Penn State football enters the 2021 season with a certain degree of change — perhaps predictable for a team that finished 4-5 last season.
Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was replaced by Mike Yurcich, who is widely considered to be one of the most promising offensive minds in the game.
Yurcich's ability to connect with quarterback Sean Clifford and help the Nittany Lions keep their turnover totals down could define how Penn State's season goes in 2021.
