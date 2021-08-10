Penn State football: Nittany Lions crack Coaches Poll top-20

College football coaches around the nation are backing Penn State Nittany Lions football to bounce back from a disappointing performance last season.

Penn State football came in at 20th in the preseason edition of The Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 9 in the preseason Coaches Poll before the 2020 season.

