Penn State football: Nittany Lions crack AP preseason top-25
Penn State Nittany Lions football will enter the season ranked 19th in the Associated Press Top-25.
This marks the fifth consecutive season that Penn State starts the season ranked, as it prepares for a season-opening clash against No. 12 Wisconsin.
The Nittany Lions are the lowest-ranked of the five Big Ten schools in this edition of the rankings.
Ohio State comes in at No. 4, followed by the Badgers at No, 12, Indiana at No. 17 and Iowa at No. 18.
Penn State comes in one spot higher in the AP Poll than it did on the Coaches Poll released last week, which placed the Nittany Lions at No. 20.
Full AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Iowa State
8. Cincinnati
9. Notre Dame
10. North Carolina
11. Oregon
12. Wisconsin
13. Florida
14. Miami
15. USC
16. LSU
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Penn State
20. Washinton
21. Texas
22. Coastal Carolina
23. Louisiana Lafayette
24. Utah
25. Arizona State.
Coincidentally, the four ranked Big Ten teams will all appear on Penn State's schedule this season, with the Nittany Lions playing two of their Big Ten West crossover games against Iowa and Wisconsin.
Both of those games will take place away from home, as will a matchup with No. 4 Ohio State, making Indiana the only member of the preseason rankings set to play inside Beaver Stadium this season.
