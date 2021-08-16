Penn State football: Nittany Lions crack AP preseason top-25

This marks the fifth consecutive season that Penn State starts the season ranked, as it prepares for a season-opening clash against No. 12 Wisconsin.

Penn State Nittany Lions football will enter the season ranked 19th in the Associated Press Top-25.

The Nittany Lions are the lowest-ranked of the five Big Ten schools in this edition of the rankings.

Ohio State comes in at No. 4, followed by the Badgers at No, 12, Indiana at No. 17 and Iowa at No. 18.

Penn State comes in one spot higher in the AP Poll than it did on the Coaches Poll released last week, which placed the Nittany Lions at No. 20.