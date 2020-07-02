 Penn State Football Recruiting: Jaeden Gould Ranks High on PSU's 2022 Recruiting Board
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 09:08:48 -0500') }} football Edit

New Jersey Cornerback Jaeden Gould Updates Recruitment

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

New Jersey cornerback Jaeden Gould will be one of Penn State’s top targets at defensive back in the Class of 2022.Listed at 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, Gould is already approaching 30 scholarship offers....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}