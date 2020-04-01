The NCAA announced on Twitter Wednesday that it's extending the recruiting dead period for all Division I and II programs through the month of May.

"The Division I Council Coordination Committee and the Division II Administrative Committee extended the recruiting dead period through May 31," the tweet read. "The committees will continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended."

During a dead period, coaches are allowed to speak with prospective student-athletes electronically - text messaging, over the phone, email and video conference - but no on- or off-campus contact is allowed. Coaches are also not allowed to begin in-person evaluations. This is particularly notable for this most recent extension, as football's spring evaluation period was expected to run from April 15 to May 31.

Over the past few weeks, we've seen schools get creative in finding different ways to contact players. Just last night, the majority of Penn State's football staff took part in a video conference over Zoom with coaches and prospects from the Tidewater region in Virginia. Five-star cornerback Tony Grimes and three-star running back Malik Newton both checked in, among others. Tight end Moliki Matavao, who was originally scheduled to visit Penn State for the first time this past weekend, also informed BWI that he did a virtual film session with Tyler Bowen on Monday.

James Franklin and his staff had already cancelled the majority of scheduled visits through April, but this extension will now impact official visits that were expected to come at the end of May. Safety prospects Zakee Wheatley and Jeffrey Davis Jr., as well as offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, were all scheduled to take official visits to Penn State May 29-31.

