Penn State football Monday Musings: Wideouts, special teams + more

Nearly two days have passed since Penn State Nittany Lions football began its season in euphoric fashion, beating No. 12 Wisconsin on the road, 16-10. Between the new Mike Yurcich offense and the heroic performance by a tireless Nittany Lion defense, there's been no shortage of storylines for us to chew on. As we prepare to turn the page and focus on Ball State, let's empty the thought bank.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith Steps Up

It feels like we should be talking about KeAndre Lambert-Smith a little bit more than we have been in the aftermath of Penn State football's win over Wisconsin, because that third wideout question sure seems like it's been answered when you consider just how much he played. Lambert-Smith caught four of his six targets for 71 yards, including a 52-yard pickup in the third quarter after Sean Clifford found him over the top. Here's the snap breakdown for Penn State's wideouts from Saturday, via Pro Football Focus: KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 50 Jahan Dotson: 50 Parker Washington: 33 Winston Eubanks: 6 Cam Sullivan-Brown: 4 It might be surprising to see Lambert-Smith with considerably more snaps than Parker Washington, who produced a breakout 2020 season as a true freshman, but that number seems like it could be an indication of who fits better when OC Mike Yurcich opts for sets with two tight ends, rather than an actual reflection of the pecking order. RELATED: Sportsbooks make Penn State football a big favorite against Ball State Still, Lambert-Smith took me by surprise with his workload on Saturday. I'll definitely be dialed into how that situation develops over the course of the next few weeks.

Punt Party

Jordan Stout did not have a great day kicking field goals and extra points, which took four points off the board for the Nittany Lions. Still, he may have compensated for that with his punts. Stout averaged 53.9 yards on seven punts on Saturday, including one punt of 76 yards. Five of his seven punts went at least 50 yards. I'm not sure the Nittany Lions win this game without that ability to switch the field position. Wisconsin compiled 30 first downs to Penn State's 11 in this game, and yet the average starting field position was almost equal for both teams. Wisconsin began its drives at its own 27-yard line, on average, while the Nittany Lions started at their 26. Punters are important, especially when things aren't going right on offense, and Stout came through for the Nittany Lions in a big way.

Don't Procrastinate

Let's talk about next week a little bit. Ball State is coming off a MAC title and a victory in the in the Arizona Bowl over a ranked San Jose State team last season. They return many of the important contributors from that team. You've got to respect them, bottom line. That said, this is absolutely a team the Nittany Lions can put away early if they play up to their capabilities, and there is definitely a strong motive for them to do just that. Nine players on Penn State's defense played at least 69 snaps against Wisconsin. Joey Porter Jr. and Brandon Smith each played more than 80.Tariq Castro-Fields played 93. An opportunity to get some of these guys off their feet in the second half would surely be welcomed by the Nittany Lion coaching staff if they can get this game put away early. Don't procrastinate. Get your work done early, and your life will be much easier as a result.

Bonus: Schedule Situation