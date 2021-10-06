Penn State football mailbag: Iowa's defense, Noah Cain's outlook, more

The first Wednesday of October is here, and just like every Wednesday in September, Nate Bauer, David Eckert, and Greg Pickel of Blue-White Illustrated are ready to field your top Penn State Nittany Lions football questions in their weekly mailbag presented by JFQ Lending. The topics this week include Penn State's plan of attack against Iowa's elite defense, Sean Clifford's outlook for Saturday, Noah Cain's situation and more. Let's get to your questions, and remember: You can submit them weekly to us on twitter (@BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @DavidEckert98, and @GregPickel) or through the Lions Den premium message board. Before the questions and answers begin, we'd like to send out a thank you to our sponsor for the BWI weekly mailbag, JFQ Lending. For all of your lending needs, including great refinancing rates, make sure you visit our mailbag sponsor, JFQ Lending, and see how they can best serve you.

BWI subscriber Bar2Ski asks:

Offensively, since Iowa has the defense of the century according to BTN (Wannstedt), how does Yurcich attack Iowa's cover two defense?

Eckert: Just so everyone is aware, I'm not an offensive coordinator. My playcalling experience amounts to spamming the same three plays on the old Madden video games over and over and over again, so, I'm going to go ahead and cast some doubt on my own ability to get inside Mike Yurcich's head. That said, I think Penn State has better athletes on its offense than Iowa has on its defense. If I'm Yurcich, I'm doing what I can to get them in space in ways that are safe and simple, because, again, a turnover or two in the wrong part of the field could decide this game. Penn State can win this game by grinding it out. The Nittany Lions don't have to win 42-35. They have a great defense of their own and a really good punter. If this turns into a battle of field position, I think Penn State is just fine.

Pickel: We can certainly talk schematics and Xs and Os here (though that is probably better suited for the BWI Daily mailbag later this week with T-Frank). However, let me answer this by saying that Penn State should attack Iowa's defense, which has been the same for approximately ever, the same way it did during the winning streak from 2016 to 2019. I'm prepared to throw out everything from last season at this point, and so that leaves the four other games between these two sides in the Franklin era. The Lions won those by putting their playmakers in space and outclassing the well-coached but not better top-to-bottom athletes on the Hawkeyes roster, which led to one blowout, two victories by less than a touchdown but more than a field goal, plus the 21-19 squeaker on the scoreboard that featured a 579-273 yards advantage for PSU and a 29-11 first downs edge. Chuck it around, eliminate the turnovers, and score enough so that the defense can take care of the rest. It's a simple plan that's hard to execute because of how well Iowa fills its own game plan, but there's no need to overthink it. Bauer: I'm with Greg on this. And I think that in some ways, Penn State's performance at Wisconsin can be an instructive experience of what to expect out of its offense against an Iowa defense that has been so effective at creating turnovers this season. All of which is to say that by doing what Penn State wants to do - creating consistently advantageous situations on second and third down by staying out of negative yardage circumstances - the rock with eventually break if it keeps being tapped. Having already withstood an experience in which Clifford needed to demonstrate a maturity and patience that at times was unfamiliar to him last season, he's going to need to have the same approach if he wants to find success on Saturday afternoon in Iowa. Avoid the risky throws, get the ball to the skill position guys in space, and let some of the matchups play out naturally. Penn State might not light it up from a points production standpoint, but enough opportunities will exist if the offense doesn't turn the ball over to get to a number that is enough to earn a win.

@RyanCFurness asks:

"With Clifford playing at an elevated level this season, will he be confused by the looks Iowa will give him on Saturday?"

Eckert: It's obvious that this is a difficult defense to read, the turnover numbers tell you as much, and James Franklin was clear on Tuesday that while the Iowa defense is pretty consistent year-to-year, it definitely is not simple. With that in mind, Clifford has done this before. He's played Iowa twice already, and he's been Penn State's starting quarterback for 2.5 seasons. I guess I'm just past the stage where I worry about him being totally thrown off by the looks that opposing defenses decide to throw his way. Could he make a mistake or two with his reads that prove costly for Penn State? Maybe. But I don't think this is a situation where he's going to be just generally overwhelmed by what he's looking at. Pickel: Franklin somewhat answered this in his Tuesday opening statement, saying: "I would not say that they're simple. But you look on tape and who they are this year for the most part is who they were last year and the years before that and their kids are sound. They line up and they're sound. They're never out of position. They play fast. They play aggressive. They play with great confidence. Because they're allowing them to line up and play." Let me translate that: Everyone, including Iowa, knows that everyone knows what Iowa is going to line up and try to do, so no, nothing should confuse him, especially since he's played this same defense two years in a row. The Hawkeyes don't aim to shock you but rather attempt to will you into making a mistake by trying to do too much to beat them. Take 2019 for example: Clifford was hardly stellar, finishing 12 of 24 of 117 yards and a touchdown. But, collectively, he and the offense had no turnovers, and the Lions were 10 of 19 on third down. That would work just fine again on Saturday, even if you'd obviously like to see some better passing numbers. Bauer: Playing within himself is all this one is about, though I do think that opportunities for Clifford to impact the game to the Nittany Lions' advantage on the ground are going to arise through the course of Saturday afternoon. If it hasn't already become clear this season, Clifford's growth in not only staying away from risky throws but also knowing what's coming via film study have made themselves abundantly evident through the past five games. I don't expect that element to change Saturday unless Penn State's pass protection is consistently putting him into bad spots or if an early turnover gets the avalanche rolling downhill against Penn State and creates a panic. For as much as I point to that Wisconsin game as an instructive experience for Penn State's offense this season, there is an alternate universe where Wisconsin could have taken advantage of any of its scoring opportunities and created a hole for the Nittany Lions to have to work out of. And, in that world, I'm not sure what the response would have looked like from Clifford and Co. More: Strengths align for interesting Penn State, Iowa matchup: Tuesday notebook

@ThinkingnChurch asks:

"JF said postgame that he is not sure if one of the defensive units was a particular strength of the defense. Do you?"

Pickel: For the sake of clarity, the exact Franklin quote in question was: "Defensively, I just think we're playing really good complementary defensive football. I don't know if we're overwhelming in any area but I think the defense is doing their job, the linebackers are doing their job, the secondary is doing their job, and I think the coaches are doing a tremendous job." I see his point, because we know he feels strongly that there is always room for improvement, but the secondary, especially against Indiana, was the definition of overwhelming. I'm sure there's plenty a few bad plays to point to and you could nitpick other problem areas from the first five games, but I just can't imagine there are too many offenses that will severely stress Penn State's back four on this schedule, and so that group has been 'overwhelming' to me. Eckert: Even if it were a fair thing to say — and to be clear, I don't think it is — Franklin can't exactly come out and publicly say that, for example, the defensive backs are playing out of their minds and nobody else is playing well. It's just not a logical comment to make. That's going to make the D-line and linebackers upset, and it's not a comment that pushes the secondary to get better. That said, I do think the secondary is pretty clearly the backbone of the defense, forcing turnovers, taking good receivers out of games, tackling in space. All three levels of the defense are playing well, but that's the one that stands out to me. Bauer: I'm working from a few angles when it comes to my perception of this Penn State defense this season, informed partially from past performances. The first is that stopping the run is the barometer of how good these guys can be. They place a paramount importance on it because it opens the door to everything else they want to do, and they don't have to cheat to get there. That's big. The second then is that for as good as Penn State's secondary has been this season, it has the distinct advantage of knowing what opponents are doing when the valve of running the ball has been taken off the table. And the final element is that Penn State has had a foundational return to the notion of 11 playing as one this season. It might sound like a simple enough concept, but it only takes one divergence from the scheme to throw everything out of whack and create opportunities for an offense to exploit. Penn State just has not done that this season and the trust that permeates the group is consistently evident in how all three levels work in conjunction

@Lutzryand asks:

"Penn State has played two grueling games against solid FBS teams (regardless of their record). Do these games do more help (because they have been in difficult situations before) or harm (physical role I.e. Cain) for the rest of the season?"

Eckert: There's definitely a little bit of both going on here. But, honestly — and I'm not trying to jinx anything — but Penn State has stayed pretty healthy since the beginning of the season. Maybe we get to the beginning of November and they've got a truckload of major injuries and I've got to reevaluate my stance, but for now it seems like they're handling the physicality they've been asked to deal with pretty well, and that's a credit to the training staff. With that in mind, I'll say those games have helped more than they've hurt. They've given Penn State some proof of concept, and, whether they admit it or not, I'm sure they've given them some confidence too. If I were part of that team, I'd feel a lot better about playing No. 3 Iowa on the road after having beaten Auburn and Wisconsin than I would if they hadn't played anybody yet. Pickel: It's certainly a good question to ponder, but I'm going to say the benefits of those experiences outweigh the negatives that are a byproduct of them. Being battle-tested is a tired cliche, but there simply is something to be said about having been through a hostile road environment and a ranked SEC matchup in September. Could that leave you yearning for more juice later in the year? Maybe, but the same could be said if you beat up a bunch of inferior teams and then lose the first big contest you play. Guys can get banged up and suffer nagging injuries against anyone, so if given the choice, I'll take the learning experiences against a tough foe, though no coach is going to say it's a great thing to play the other division's best two teams AND a mid-to-upper level SEC team in the season's first six weeks, and with good reason. So, that's part of this equation too. But, it's the hand the Lions have been dealt and it feels like they're better for it so far. Bauer: Put it this way - the bye after this game is going to be coming at a good time for this program. But I would also make the claim that it's also to Penn State's benefit that Ohio State and Michigan are both coming on the back side of that bye. Franklin's whole set-up for Penn State football is that of development, and though I am certain he wouldn't have chosen to have had to start the season at Wisconsin or face Auburn in the first three weeks of the season, the reality now is that these guys are showing a maturity that could only be established and reinforced through success against similarly capable peers. Related: How does James Franklin assess PSU's run game after five weeks?

@Kase1586 asks:

"Have you seen another case like Noah Cain's, in that he’ll never be the same after his injury? Or is just more time the answer? I don’t want to say it’s tough watching him, but it’s pretty obvious something’s going on."

Eckert: I'm not drawing any long term conclusions here. James Franklin has said he was dealing with something after the Villanova game, and then alluded to the same thing on Tuesday during his press conference. But we don't know exactly what it is, and how it's impacting him. Without that information I'm not going to make any comparisons. Pickel: If you wanted to put the cart so far in front of the horse that it couldn't even see the cart, I could simply point you to last week's game tape of Michael Penix Jr., compared to the film from earlier in his career, but again, I think we're racing as fast as we possibly can to draw conclusions about Cain that don't need to be reached yet. It's Oct. 5. If we're having the same conversation in mid-November, than sure, OK, maybe we can go there, but I'm not ready to just yet.

Bauer: More time is the answer.

@NateDogPSU17 asks:

"How do you see us silencing the crowd on Saturday? If we win the coin toss, do we take the ball and try to score first or do we go out and play field position first with stopping them on D? Also, do we try to establish the run early or take a shot deep on the 1st play?"

Eckert: I am certainly not taking a shot deep on the first play if I'm Mike Yurcich unless I feel like it's a safe one to take. You don't want to give this Iowa defense an opportunity to create a turnover right off the bat. If memory serves, Penn State has elected to defer on the last two coin tosses it has won at Beaver Stadium. It might be more than that, but that's just as far back as my memory goes. Anyway, that might give us some insight as to how they'll approach that decision this weekend if they get to make it. Pickel: I am a proponent of two things in this particular scenario: I always want the ball coming out of halftime no matter where I am playing the game at if I win the coin toss, and I'm not taking a shot for the sake of taking one if that's not what the script calls for. The coaches spend too much time game planning and looking for ways to scheme against an opponent's weaknesses to alter the approach based on the flip of a coin. Now, if the idea is to take a shot on the first series no matter what, then sure, but there are so many examples of teams forcing one only to have it backfire. Bauer: I just don't see how this game can be anything but a field position battle between these two teams, so the approach that makes the most sense to me is to try to get Iowa's offense the ball as quickly as possible. There isn't more of a threat from this Iowa offense than anything Penn State has faced previously this season and, in conjunction with Jordan Stout and the defense, the offense should be content to avoid turnovers at all costs and pick and choose its spots. I don't know if establishing that offensive approach means trying to run the ball necessarily as much as it is by using the quick passing game and dump-offs in combination with Clifford and the receivers working to find the soft spot in Iowa's zone coverage, but creating a mix to put Iowa off-balance is paramount before getting to jugular level shots downfield. I think it's instructive to note that the bulk of Penn State's pass completions over 15 yards this season have come from passes completed at shorter yardage than that with the receivers then doing the work. I don't doubt that Yurcich will let Clifford uncork a few, but the recipe for Penn State's success is already established through its skill position players getting out in space and making plays.

@LVC_Randy_9 asks:

"Outside of Dotson and Clifford who does PSU need to have their best game against a strong Iowa defense?"

Eckert: I'll follow Greg's lead and make a pick on both sides of the ball. On offense, I'll go with Penn State's tight ends, collectively. They're going to need to help on Zach VanValkenburg, for one. But I also think that having that extra weapon on offense could make the difference in this kind of game. On defense, I'll go with Jaquan Brisker. We keep talking about how important it is for Penn State's offense to avoid turning the ball over, and that's true, but I also think the Nittany Lions can really assert themselves if they can force a turnover or two themselves. I'm looking to Brisker to make that play. Plus, he's key in the run game. He's one of the best tacklers in college football, and against this Iowa rushing attack, the support he provides will be very important. Pickel: Let's make a pick on offense and defense. On Mike Yurcich's side of the ball, it's Caedan Wallace, who is probably going to have to deal with Iowa star defensive end Zach VanValkenburg on an island endlessly. Flipping over to Brent Pry's unit, I'll go with PJ Mustipher, who is going to be tasked with dealing with first-round NFL Draft pick and center Tyler Linderbaum on every series. That's going to be a tremendous battle to watch. Bauer: Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith are the guys who take this Penn State offense from one level to the next, and if this game is going to go the Nittany Lions' way, I think it's critically important for the offense to get contributions from one or both of those players on Saturday. This might be a little down the list, but just given how this season has played out so far and what I suspect of Iowa's defense, Penn State is going to want Jordan Stout to have a nice day on his field goal tries, too.

@mattmiller_2 asks:

"Where do you think the “Iowa Wave” ranks among college football’s best traditions?"

Eckert: I think it's great. You can get caught up in whether you want to call it a tradition because it's a thing that's relatively new, but I'm really not interested in having that conversation. It's an objectively awesome thing. It's gotta be up there. Pickel: Without having seen all of them, it definitely ranks up there, but it's also somewhat hard to say because of how new it is. That said, it's easily top-three, and one that seemingly every coach and player mentions before and after playing at Iowa, which says a lot about how quickly it has caught on and how powerful it is to everyone on hand.

Bauer: I was hoping Greg wouldn't pull this question. It's awesome that the moment exists, but as a relatively new parent with two young children, I head to the restroom for it. I can't grasp the suffering that those children and their families are going through. I know the motive is uplifting, but it's just devastating.

BWI subscriber gfour18 asks:

"For those of you who have traveled to Kinnick with press credentials, how do the facilities stack up with the rest of the Big Ten?"