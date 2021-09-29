Penn State football mailbag: Heisman talk, run game problems and more

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means: It's time for Nate Bauer, David Eckert, and Greg Pickel of Blue-White Illustrated to field your top Penn State Nittany Lions football questions in their weekly mailbag presented by JFQ Lending. The topics this week include Heisman talk, Penn State's running game woes (and potential), assistant coaches of note, and more. Let's get to your questions, and remember: You can submit them weekly to us on twitter (@NateBauerBWI, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, and @BWIOnRivals) or through the Lions Den premium message board. And as always, a big thank you to our sponsor for the BWI weekly mailbag, JFQ Lending. For all of your lending needs, including great refinancing rates, make sure you visit our mailbag sponsor, JFQ Lending, and see how they can best serve you.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford waits for a snap during the Nittany Lions' 38-17 win over Villanova. AP photo/Barry Reeger

BWI subscriber Jerademan asks:

"Is it time to get some Heisman talk going at Penn State for players like Dotson, Brisker and Clifford?"

Eckert: Your best Heisman candidate is always your quarterback. As much as I think Brisker and Dotson are awesome, it's going to take a level of dominance to earn consideration that is very tough to reach. DeVonta Smith won the award as a wideout last season with 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. That's the kind of sheer ridiculousness it takes to get people to look away from the quarterbacks and running backs. As for Clifford, the bookies are certainly starting to float the idea around. Betrivers Pennsylvania currently has him tied as the seventh favorite with CJ Verdell at +2500 odds. There are probably some local Pennsylvania factors baked into that price compared to what you might find at nationally geared sportsbooks, but clearly he is on the radar. If he keeps playing the same way and Penn State keeps winning, he'll only rise. Pickel: Live Dave, I was interested to see where the oddsmakers are on this question, so I pulled up DraftKings. It has Ole Miss' quarterback, Matt Corrall, as the small plus-money favorite followed by Alabama's Bryce Young and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder. You then have Georgia passer JT Daniels and the Ohio State quarterback/running back tandem of CJ Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson, respectively, at equal odds (35-1) before getting to Sean Clifford at 40-1. I would just say this: If you think the Lions are going to top both Iowa and the Buckeyes in October, you better place your wager now, cause those odds will plummet if so. I think they're fair for the Nittany Lions signal-caller. There are no odds for Dotson and Brisker, and there shouldn't be. Both may win individual awards, but neither is taking home the Heisman. Bauer: It's a little funny to me given that the best college football player I've ever seen in person - Saquon Barkley - didn't even get enough votes to warrant an invitation to New York for the Heisman ceremony in 2017, but I can very much sit here today and see that as a possibility for Clifford. No doubt, winning all your games and having eye-popping passing numbers along the way is a surefire ticket to an invitation, and while I wouldn't be the one to put down any money on either of those things actually happening for Clifford or Penn State this season, I also can look at the rest of the season and say that neither scenario is out of the question. When Joe Burrow won, he'd thrown for 4,715 yards with a 77 percent completion rate and a 48-6 touchdown to interception ratio. To date, Clifford has completed 72 percent of his passes but will have to start posting four-touchdown performances weekly, while not losing, to really cement himself as part of that conversation.

@mattmiller_2 asks:

"As this tough stretch of the schedule looms, what improvements do you think need to be made with the four-minute offense to ensure that games are being ended on Penn State’s terms?

Eckert: Clearly, it's been difficult to run the ball in general for Penn State this season, and it's been even more challenging to run the ball when the opposition knows Penn State is going to run the ball. If Penn State's offensive line doesn't improve and the running backs don't show a bit more ability to break tackles in order to move the chains, then I think it's time to get creative. Get the ball to your receivers in space with safe, short passes, run the ball with Clifford in the option game — do anything you can do in order to be unpredictable. If you can't outmuscle defenses at the point of attack, you've got to fool them or outrun them. Pickel: It all comes down to being able to move the chains, and whether that's by simply running the ball or using screens and other short passes to mimic the run game, there's no argument that it needs to be better. James Franklin has spent too many postgame and Tuesday news conferences lamenting not being able to end the game on their terms, which of course means running the clock out. It all comes down to the offense being able to run when the defense knows it's going to just as the PSU defense is pretty darn good at stopping opposing offenses when it knows they aren't going to throw. How do they do that? It really comes down to more push upfront and more consistent running back play. To me, right now, the best player to fix this might just be John Lovett. No moment appears to be too big for him and he knows how to improvise on a carry to get the most out of it. Others do too, of course, but that's my initial thought. Bauer: I guess the issue I have is that I'm still not exactly sure what this offense is or where it is heading. Certainly, my instinct is to think that in another few weeks we're going to see a Penn State offense that is putting up points at a prolific rate, to the effect that four-minute end of game situations won't necessarily be relevant against half the opponents remaining on the Nittany Lions' schedule. But maybe the counter argument is that this offense is now what it's going to be and Penn State will find itself locked in a bunch of fourth quarter contests. I think it's an easy route to just say that Penn State's offense has to produce in those moments though, when instead I see it as a situation in which the Nittany Lions are capable of winning the field position battle via special teams and defensively as well. Ending the game in the victory formation is a worthy goal, no doubt, but I'm not sure that a Jordan Stout coffin corner punt and having to traverse 90 yards against this Penn State defense are too far behind. More: Sensing opportunity, James Franklin turns Lions' attention to 'gold': Notes



@dgreder22 asks:

"Do you see Mike Yurcich maybe going to the shotgun and running more RPO to possibly spark the running game or have we seen about what this offense is going to be fundamentally?"

Eckert: I think Mike Yurcich showed you against Auburn that he's always willing to try something new when the time is right. Leading comfortably against Villanova and Ball State is not that time. Like I said in response to the last question, misdirection is your greatest asset when you're struggling to overpower your opponents physically — and, to be clear, it is very difficult to physically overpower a defense when it has seven and eight guys in the box. Is the RPO the solution to that? I don't know. I'm not an offensive coordinator. But I think it's very clear that Yurcich is willing to try things. Pickel: I wouldn't rule it out, but regardless of whether they are in shotgun or under center, if the offensive line is going to be pushed back or lose leverage at the snap on obvious running plays and/or it and the tight ends are going to miss assignments, nothing is going to work. That said, to answer the question directly, I'd suspect to see more under center, not more shotgun, in those situations. Yurcich knows how to adapt to fix things -- we've seen it at his other stops -- which is why Lions fans should feel good about this eventually getting corrected in State College. It's not time to panic yet, even though I know many either already are or are ready to. Bauer: I think you're going to see the bubble screen continue to act as an extension of the running game until a defense demonstrates that it can stop it. In fact, I think it is in Penn State's best interest to play to its strengths offensively, producing chunk plays in the passing game while creating enough indecisiveness on the ground to keep opponents honest. And, bottom line, that's going to come to fruition in a variety of avenues.

@beaverman72 asks:

"Have we overhyped the RB room? Not hitting holes hard and ball has been on the ground last three weeks."

Eckert: Maybe a little. It's interesting, because there's all this depth in that room, yet it was probably pretty clear before the season that this room did not have a Saquon Barkley or a Miles Sanders in it. To be clear, Penn State doesn't need that from its running backs. They just need a baseline of efficiency that they haven't gotten yet. And, in fairness, the game plans the opposing teams are bringing into games against Penn State and the struggles of the offensive line aren't helping. So, yeah, if I was given the chance to go back and dial down the way I was talking about the running backs I would probably do it, but at the same time the struggling run game is more of a collective issue, and a product of the approach opposing teams are taking against Penn State, than a singular problem with the running backs. Pickel: I would say I'm guilty of making the preseason assumption that an offensive line with players starting at three different interior positions for the first time in addition to a starting running back coming off a lower body injury would all mesh and thrive immediately, so I don't know if overhyped is the right word, cause all those guys are extremely talented, but the numbers are what they are, and they, of course, are not great. But, I think you have to trust that the talent and scheme will eventually work, and as I noted above, I don't think it's crazy to think that John Lovett's availability will be a big part of the solution. Bauer: I hate to repeat myself but I'm going back to the same storyline that I've been pounding since the summer in that Penn State's depth, top to bottom, is as good as it has ever been. But the absolute top of the depth chart isn't necessarily as high as it might have been in prior iterations of this team. I still would like to see what Noah Cain looks like completely healthy against a defense that is on its heels. And certainly, I feel similarly about Keyvone Lee when he's gaining, not losing, confidence. Is this group so good, in conjunction with the quality of the offensive line, to enforce its will on opponents absolutely determined to stop it? No. Maybe not. But that doesn't mean that it can't absolutely serve the purposes that will lead Penn State to offensive success this season. Related: How does James Franklin assess PSU's OL after four weeks?

@NatedogPSU17 asks:

"Why do you think the decision of a 7:30pm game, this week? Do you think it had anything to do with last year's game and people will tune it to see the encore and if we can return the favor and dominate or do you think last year's game had no persuasiveness to this year's time?"

Eckert: My sleep schedule is less than thrilled. But, when you look at the slate, it makes sense. I'm not sure how aware the national audience is of what happened at the beginning of the season last year so I'm reluctant to list that as a true factor. As Greg says below, it's more of a case of how the slate played out than anything else, to me. Pickel: I think that this game is pretty appealing despite Indiana's struggles based on last year's game and the fact that the Nittany Lions and Hoosiers almost always play competitive contests. Add in the picturesque Beaver Stadium night game environment, note that Iowa-Maryland is Friday not Saturday, and realize that FOX and CBS do not have night games, and it makes plenty of sense that this one is in primetime.

Bauer: What's up Nate?!? Good to see another one of us out there. But, yeah. What Dave and Greg said. It's a good game that took the night spot because all Penn State games are of national interest and the other networks have games worth not competing against on Saturday.

BWI subscriber WTNuke asks:

"We're hitting the meat of fall and things are getting serious. What's on the menu in your house as we hit October? Bonus points if it involves a crockpot."



Eckert: I cannot emphasize enough how I am not the guy for this question. If you want some gluten-free, nightshade-free, joy-free options that taste like chalk then I'm your guy. Otherwise, run. Pickel: Love this question, just because it's different! I'm eyeing up some smoked ribs for bye week Saturday, but in a more general sense, we are now entering chili season, which is always exciting, and I also love getting the smoker cranked up at this time of year and letting something run -- brisket, ribs, pork chops, you name it -- throughout the day so that it's ready for dinner time. Bauer: I TOLD GREG TO MAKE THE CHILI. DO NOT LET HIM FOOL YOU JUST BECAUSE HIS ANSWER CAME BEFORE MINE IN THE ORDER. TOTAL SHENANIGANS HERE STEALING MY ANSWER, GREG. CHILI. CROCK POT. FOOTBALL. CAPS LOCK.

@HonestJayPa asks:

"Which positional assistant coach has exceeded your expectations this year?"