Penn State football: Madden ratings for Nittany Lions in the NFL
Madden 22, the next generation of Electronic Arts' popular NFL video game series, is set to be released later this month and, as always, numerous former Penn State Nittany Lions football players are poised to be featured.
But which Nittany Lions are going to have the biggest impact in-game? Madden recently revealed the answer to that question.
Madden rates every player in its game on a scale from 0-99. The truly elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Donald earn 99 overall ratings, with the others falling in line further down the range.
Saquon Barkley, Adrian Amos, Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin are among the highest-rated Nittany Lions in this year's game.
RELATED: Anatomy of a position group — Penn State's linebackers
Below you'll find the overall rating for every former Penn State player available in Madden 22.
Arizona Cardinals
Michal Menet — 58
Atlanta Falcons
Shareef Miller — 64
Baltimore Ravens
Trace McSorley — 55
Odafe Oweh — 70
Buffalo Bills
Ryan Bates — 57
Carolina Panthers
Yetur Gross-Matos — 75
DaQuan Jones — 77
Chicago Bears
Jordan Lucas — 69
Allen Robinson — 90
Dallas Cowboys
Connor McGovern — 65
Micah Parsons — 74
Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler — 72
Detroit Lions
Jason Cabinda — 65
Amani Oruwariye — 75
Green Bay Packers
Adrian Amos — 89
Houston Texans
John Reid — 67
Indianapolis Colts
Will Fries — 58
Robert Windsor — 63
Los Angeles Rams
Nick Scott — 63
Las Vegas Raiders
Carl Nassib — 73
Miami Dolphins
Mike Gesicki — 85
Minnesota Vikings
Dan Chisena — 60
New Orleans Saints
Blake Gillikin — 70
Grant Haley — 72
New York Giants
Saquon Barkley — 90
Cam Brown — 64
Austin Johnson — 68
Philadelphia Eagles
Miles Sanders — 81
Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Allen — 65
Pat Freiermuth — 71
San Francisco 49ers
Kevin Givens — 66
Robbie Gould — 80
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin — 87
Donovan Smith — 73
Tennessee Titans
Sam Ficken — 67
Washington Football Team
Troy Apke — 65
Shaka Toney — 64
