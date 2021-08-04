Penn State football: Madden ratings for Nittany Lions in the NFL

Madden 22, the next generation of Electronic Arts' popular NFL video game series, is set to be released later this month and, as always, numerous former Penn State Nittany Lions football players are poised to be featured.

But which Nittany Lions are going to have the biggest impact in-game? Madden recently revealed the answer to that question.

Madden rates every player in its game on a scale from 0-99. The truly elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Donald earn 99 overall ratings, with the others falling in line further down the range.

Saquon Barkley, Adrian Amos, Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin are among the highest-rated Nittany Lions in this year's game.

Below you'll find the overall rating for every former Penn State player available in Madden 22.