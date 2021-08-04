 Penn State Nittany Lions football: Madden ratings for Saquon Barkley, other alumni in NFL
Penn State football: Madden ratings for Nittany Lions in the NFL

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Madden 22, the next generation of Electronic Arts' popular NFL video game series, is set to be released later this month and, as always, numerous former Penn State Nittany Lions football players are poised to be featured.

But which Nittany Lions are going to have the biggest impact in-game? Madden recently revealed the answer to that question.

Madden rates every player in its game on a scale from 0-99. The truly elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Donald earn 99 overall ratings, with the others falling in line further down the range.

Saquon Barkley, Adrian Amos, Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin are among the highest-rated Nittany Lions in this year's game.

RELATED: Anatomy of a position group — Penn State's linebackers

Below you'll find the overall rating for every former Penn State player available in Madden 22.

Penn State Nittany Lions football alum and NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley is among the highest rating running backs in this year's game.
Penn State Nittany Lions football alum and NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley is among the highest rating running backs in this year's game. (AP Images/Seth Wenig)

Arizona Cardinals

Michal Menet — 58

Atlanta Falcons 

Shareef Miller — 64

Baltimore Ravens 

Trace McSorley — 55

Odafe Oweh — 70

Buffalo Bills 

Ryan Bates — 57

Carolina Panthers 

Yetur Gross-Matos — 75

DaQuan Jones — 77

Chicago Bears 

Jordan Lucas — 69

Allen Robinson — 90

Dallas Cowboys 

Connor McGovern — 65

Micah Parsons — 74

Denver Broncos 

KJ Hamler — 72

Detroit Lions

Jason Cabinda — 65

Amani Oruwariye — 75

Green Bay Packers

Adrian Amos — 89

Houston Texans 

John Reid — 67

Indianapolis Colts 

Will Fries — 58

Robert Windsor — 63

Los Angeles Rams 

Nick Scott — 63

Las Vegas Raiders 

Carl Nassib — 73

Miami Dolphins 

Mike Gesicki — 85

Minnesota Vikings 

Dan Chisena — 60

New Orleans Saints 

Blake Gillikin — 70

Grant Haley — 72

New York Giants 

Saquon Barkley — 90

Cam Brown — 64

Austin Johnson — 68

Philadelphia Eagles 

Miles Sanders — 81

Pittsburgh Steelers 

Marcus Allen — 65

Pat Freiermuth — 71

San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Givens — 66

Robbie Gould — 80

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Chris Godwin — 87

Donovan Smith — 73


Tennessee Titans 

Sam Ficken — 67


Washington Football Team 

Troy Apke — 65

Shaka Toney — 64

