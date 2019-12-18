Head coach James Franklin recaps Penn State's Class of 2020 after he and his staff signed 27 prospects earlier today. Watch his complete press conference, here!





*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Like us on Facebook