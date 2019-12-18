News More News
NSD 2020: Watch James Franklin's Signing Day press conference

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Special Signing Day Offer: Get 25% Off Your Subscription & $75 to Nike.com


Head coach James Franklin recaps Penn State's Class of 2020 after he and his staff signed 27 prospects earlier today. Watch his complete press conference, here!


