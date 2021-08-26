Penn State football: Franklin says tight end group is best of his career

"I think our tight ends, you could make the argument that it's one of the best rooms that we've got from top to bottom," Franklin said Wednesday night. "I'd make the argument it's one of the best tight end groups in the country. In fact, it's the best tight end group I've ever been around in 25 years of coaching in college."

Allow Penn State football head coach James Franklin to add to the hype.

Penn State Nittany Lions football fans have looked toward the Penn State tight end room with great excitement this offseason, eyeing breakouts from the likes of Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson .

That's a surprisingly strong endorsement from Franklin considering what the Nittany Lions must replace at that position.

Pat Freiermuth wrapped up a fantastic career last season, becoming a second-round NFL Draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's already earning positive reviews in Steelers camp.

When Freiermuth's 2020 season ended prematurely due to an injury, Strange got the majority of the snaps, compiling 430 reps on offense.

That makes the redshirt sophomore comfortably the most experienced player at the position for the Nittany Lions, and Franklin said he takes on that mantle well.

"It's a good group and Brenton leads the way in terms of how he works and how he practices and how he trains, his playmaking ability," Franklin said.

"He's had a great camp and has led a really strong room."

As a true freshman last season, Johnson also stepped in to help fill Freiermuth's shoes, playing 139 snaps — with the bulk of those coming later in the season.

At 6-foot-6, 256 pounds, Johnson's elite combination of size and athleticism certainly makes him a player to watch out for as we approach the new season.

But Penn State's tight end group is more than just two players deep. Redshirt freshman Tyler Warren also garnered plenty of praise over the offseason, and Strange offered some more on Wednesday evening.

"You guys are in for something, he's a great player," Strange said. "He's been making plays all camp. He's one of those guys I'm really impressed with how he's come along over the last year."

The new name in the tight end room — aside from new position coach Ty Howle — is true freshman Khalil Dinkins, who comes into the season at 6-foot-4, 226.

The former three-star prospect out of North Allegheny High School has helped push some of the other tight ends in the room, Strange said.

"It's hard to come in right away as a freshman, especially straight out of high school," Strange said. "Khalil just adds more versatility to our group, coming in, pushing us like he should."

Overall, Franklin lauded the group's well-roundedness. In the past, he said, he's coached tight end groups with one elite receiving tight end and another excellent blocking tight end.

With this group of tight ends, Franklin feels each player is capable of playing the position well in all its aspects.

"It doesn't mean a lot to us because the season hasn't started yet," Strange said in response to Franklin's comments. "We haven't made any plays, and that's what matters."