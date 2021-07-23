Penn State football: Franklin, Mustipher talk Maryland recruiting success

"What has it meant coming from Maryland, attending Penn State — the trend that's been started and the guys following you?" he asked Mustipher.

Like any good journalist, Franklin immediately sought out the local angle. Joining a scrum of reporters hovering around Maryland products PJ Mustipher and Tariq Castro-Fields , Franklin had an important question:

Coincidentally, two of the three players in Penn State's Big Ten Media Days contingent hailed from Maryland, the state where Dennis-Sutton plays his high school football at McDonogh.

James Franklin bounced around the field level of Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday afternoon with the enthusiasm of a man who might have known what was coming later that day in the form of five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton's commitment.

With a big grin on his face, Mustipher embarked on the kind of response one might normally see between a player and a reporter who have an excellent rapport.

"Well, number one, it means I'm doing the right thing because our coaches want to keep recruiting there," Mustipher said. "It's really been a privilege to be a part of something so much bigger than myself. I feel as though at Penn State it's not 1-2-3-4 — what makes this train go is everything because everybody's so special."

Twenty-one players on Penn State's roster came from high schools in Maryland, from wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown to offensive tackle Rasheed Walker.

But there's a more specific pipeline being constructed, too, that Mustipher also proved instrumental in sparking. Four Nittany Lions hail from McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland: Mustipher, linebacker Curtis Jacobs, defensive tackle D'Von Ellies, and offensive lineman Will Knutsson.

Mustipher hosted Dennis-Sutton on his official visit to Happy Valley this June, and, while NCAA regulations prevent Mustipher from speaking about Dennis-Sutton specifically, he was happy to passionately explain why Penn State is the right place for McDonogh prospects.

"I've hosted a couple of guys from McDonogh, so I definitely want them to come here man," he said. "I feel like it's a pipeline and one I've kind of started. I like to take credit for it. Rightfully so, right? But I definitely want to see a lot more McDonogh guys, I think it's really helped us as a team. We've got starters who are McDonogh guys who contribute and play at a high level, so why not continue?

"For McDonogh guys to keep coming here, I want them to because I want to experience what I've experienced these past couple years."

Asked if he was especially thrilled to be a McDonogh product on Thursday in particular, with Dennis-Sutton's announcement coming that evening, Mustipher chuckled — perhaps knowingly.

"I guess we'll see," he said.