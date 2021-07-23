 Penn State Nittany Lions football: James Franklin, PJ Mustipher talk Maryland recruiting success
Penn State football: Franklin, Mustipher talk Maryland recruiting success

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
James Franklin bounced around the field level of Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday afternoon with the enthusiasm of a man who might have known what was coming later that day in the form of five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton's commitment.

Coincidentally, two of the three players in Penn State's Big Ten Media Days contingent hailed from Maryland, the state where Dennis-Sutton plays his high school football at McDonogh.

Like any good journalist, Franklin immediately sought out the local angle. Joining a scrum of reporters hovering around Maryland products PJ Mustipher and Tariq Castro-Fields, Franklin had an important question:

"What has it meant coming from Maryland, attending Penn State — the trend that's been started and the guys following you?" he asked Mustipher.

RELATED: Dennis-Sutton on Penn State commitment: 'It really comes down to trust'


Penn State Nittany Lions football defensive tackle PJ Mustipher attended McDonogh School in Maryland
Penn State Nittany Lions football defensive tackle PJ Mustipher attended McDonogh School in Maryland

With a big grin on his face, Mustipher embarked on the kind of response one might normally see between a player and a reporter who have an excellent rapport.

"Well, number one, it means I'm doing the right thing because our coaches want to keep recruiting there," Mustipher said. "It's really been a privilege to be a part of something so much bigger than myself. I feel as though at Penn State it's not 1-2-3-4 — what makes this train go is everything because everybody's so special."

Twenty-one players on Penn State's roster came from high schools in Maryland, from wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown to offensive tackle Rasheed Walker.

But there's a more specific pipeline being constructed, too, that Mustipher also proved instrumental in sparking. Four Nittany Lions hail from McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland: Mustipher, linebacker Curtis Jacobs, defensive tackle D'Von Ellies, and offensive lineman Will Knutsson.

Mustipher hosted Dennis-Sutton on his official visit to Happy Valley this June, and, while NCAA regulations prevent Mustipher from speaking about Dennis-Sutton specifically, he was happy to passionately explain why Penn State is the right place for McDonogh prospects.

"I've hosted a couple of guys from McDonogh, so I definitely want them to come here man," he said. "I feel like it's a pipeline and one I've kind of started. I like to take credit for it. Rightfully so, right? But I definitely want to see a lot more McDonogh guys, I think it's really helped us as a team. We've got starters who are McDonogh guys who contribute and play at a high level, so why not continue?

"For McDonogh guys to keep coming here, I want them to because I want to experience what I've experienced these past couple years."

Asked if he was especially thrilled to be a McDonogh product on Thursday in particular, with Dennis-Sutton's announcement coming that evening, Mustipher chuckled — perhaps knowingly.

"I guess we'll see," he said.

