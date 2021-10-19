Penn State football: Franklin evaluates DT picture after Mustipher injury

"I think Dvon's taken some really good strides from the beginning of the year, and so has Coziah," Franklin said. "And we need them to."

Head coach James Franklin dove into the picture at defensive tackle during his Tuesday press conference, noting that Dvon Ellies and Coziah Izzard — the two reserve defensive tackles who have played the most this season — are meeting the challenge well.

Penn State Nittany Lions football lost one of its key components on the defensive side of the ball against Iowa, when PJ Mustipher suffered a season-ending injury.

Below is a look at how Pro Football Focus grades out those four players.

Franklin also noted that Penn State is ramping up the reps and opportunities at defensive tackle for Amin Vanover, who is listed at 263 pounds and has played the majority of his snaps at defensive end this season. Jordan van den Berg , a junior college transfer, is also getting more chances in practice to compete for playing time.

Above all else, Franklin is looking for consistency among the players who must now step up to fill Mustipher's shoes.

"It's all about consistency," he said. "All of these guys have the talent and the ability to do it, but there's a difference between doing it three out of 10 plays compared to eight or nine out of 10 plays, and that's the expectation and the standard that we need to be meeting.

"They're trending in the right direction."

As for Mustipher, Franklin said he is handling the injury well.

His daughter, Shola, made some cupcakes for Mustipher as he begins his recovery.

"Just trying to love on him and support him as much as we possibly can," Franklin said.

Mustipher is moving around on a scooter like the ones you might see at the mall or the grocery store at the moment, Franklin said.

He's still taking part in team activities like practices and meetings, offering leadership that Franklin believes is crucial.

"Hopefully we don't lose the leadership in every aspect but on the field on gameday," Franklin said. "That's impossible to replicate out there on the field because he did have such a presence. In terms of at practice, in the meeting rooms and those types of things, I expect and hope that that will continue."



