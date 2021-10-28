Penn State football: Five predictions for PSU's game against Ohio State
We've peered into the crystal ball to formulate five key predictions ahead of Penn State's road game against No. 5 Ohio State.
Let's start on a positive note with a Jahan Dotson prediction.
1. Jahan Dotson balls out
This game doesn't seem likely to turn out how Penn State fans hope on the scoreboard, but I think Jahan Dotson is going to get his.
He's proven that he's a big game player over the last two seasons, and I don't expect this to stop now. Last time the Nittany Lions took on Ohio State, Dotson almost singlehandedly kept the scoreline respectable, bringing in eight receptions for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
He also got a little bit of bulletin board material from Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke earlier this week.
2. TreVeyon Henderson takes over
Penn State head coach James Franklin said on Wednesday night that he feels true freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson has "changed" Ohio State's offense, and that seems like a fair statement considering his 8.8 yards per carry lead college football running backs with at least 50 attempts.
He's surpassed the 100-yard threshold in two of the three games in which he's been given 10 or more carries.
He has to be licking his lips looking at the way Illinois carved up Penn State's run defense without PJ Mustipher, rushing for 357 yards.
3. Penn State sticks with Juice Scruggs at center
We saw guard Juice Scruggs swap places with center Mike Miranda late in the game between Penn State and Illinois last Saturday, and, while the results weren't game changing, they were noticeable.
No one around the program has given away what Penn State's plans are this weekend when they've been asked — why would they? But they also haven't shut down the idea.
Penn State's formula on the offensive line hasn't worked. Scruggs showed last week that he can be trusted to snap the ball. I can see the Nittany Lions looking to switch things up.
4. Penn State's strong secondary holds up against OSU's outside weapons
This will be, by far, the toughest test of the season for the Penn State secondary,
With the likes of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave at wideout, the Buckeyes have three receivers with at least 500 receiving yards seven games into their season.
Still, I think Penn State's secondary keeps a lid on their production. The Nittany Lions are supremely talented and experienced at defensive back, and that helps.
But, frankly, there's a matchup for the Buckeyes to exploit against the Penn State front seven in the run game, and I would be surprised if their passing numbers in this game aren't diminished by a game plan built around the run.
5. Score prediction
Ohio State 38, Penn State 10.
Ohio State dominates the ball and bites off enough explosive plays on the ground to keep the margin of victory comfortable against the banged up Nittany Lions.
