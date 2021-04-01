Penn State has scheduled a trio of future nonconference games, it announced Thursday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions will welcome Kent State (2024), Marshall (2026) and San Jose State (2026) to Beaver Stadium in the not-too-distant future.

The news rounds out the nonconference slate for the Nittany Lions for both 2024 and 2026.

In 2024, Penn State will travel to West Virginia and welcome Bowling Green, while, in 2026, a trip to Temple is also on the schedule.

The game with Kent State is a rescheduling of the game initially set for the 2020 nonconference slate, as is the matchup against San Jose State.

Penn State recently defeated the Golden Flashes in 2018, 63-10.

Marshall is coached by former Penn State running backs coach Charles Huff, who took over the head job during this past offseason. Penn State hasn't hosted the Thundering Herd since 1930.

The matchup with San Jose State is the first ever between the two schools.