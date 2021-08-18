Penn State football: ESPN ranks Sean Clifford among most important players

Clifford came in at No. 8 on the list — his third consecutive appearance in the rankings, after being named seventh in 2020 and fifth the season before.

The list , released earlier this week, attempts to identify the players who could "most dramatically impact the college football season and its national title race."

Penn State Nittany Lions football quarterback Sean Clifford was named one of the most important players in college football by ESPN.

Certainly, Clifford's progression or lack thereof will have a massively influential impact on the season of a Penn State team that has lofty goals, despite finishing 4-5 last season — marking its worst finish since 2004.

Clifford is one of two players recognized on a segment of the list designated for quarterbacks who could make a game-changing leap.

Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler is the other.

"This isn't Clifford's first time on the potential leap list, which is a reminder that he hasn't leaped yet," ESPN's summation reads.

In fact, Clifford took a step back last season.

The former four-star prospect threw for 1,883 yards across nine games, compiling a 137.4 passer rating that was more than 11 points worse than his mark in 2019.

He also struggled to avoid turning the ball over, throwing nine interceptions to pair with 16 touchdowns, even losing his starting job at one point to Will Levis, who transferred to Kentucky this offseason and will start for them in 2021.

But the arrival of offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich provides plenty of reason for optimism. Yurcich is one of the most exciting offensive minds in college football, and has developed good quarterbacks at every stop in his career.

Doing the same with Clifford is near the top of the priority list.

"His ceiling is very high," Yurcich said. "I think he can get a lot better. That's my job, to help him along and to guide him and to give him the information that he needs, and to continue to press upon the things that he has to improve on and apply pressure where it needs to be in practice, give him difficult looks, allow him to fail, and then figure it out and then continue to build his confidence up."

In addition to Clifford, a pair of Nittany Lions earned honorable mentions from ESPN.

Wide receiver Parker Washington is one. Washington showed out as a true freshman last season and could turn into a real danger for opposing defenses should he take a leap forward.

Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo also received a mention. Tangelo transferred from Duke this offseason to play his final season of eligibility, and is primed to start at defensive tackle alongside veteran PJ Mustipher.